News
News reporting
Bomb squad called to Aurora home

A homemade incendiary device and other explosives were located, according to police.

By Staff reports
January 01, 2023 08:47 AM
AURORA — The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad removed explosives from a residence in Aurora on Saturday.

East Range Police Department officers were executing a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of South First Street East when they located a homemade incendiary device and other explosives, according to a news release.

The bomb squad arrived on the scene and removed the devices after a thorough search of the residence.

A person was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on charges of possessing an incendiary device, possessing stolen property and burglary. The News Tribune does not typically name suspects of a crime until they have been formally charged.

