Bomb squad called to Aurora home
A homemade incendiary device and other explosives were located, according to police.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AURORA — The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad removed explosives from a residence in Aurora on Saturday.
East Range Police Department officers were executing a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of South First Street East when they located a homemade incendiary device and other explosives, according to a news release.
The bomb squad arrived on the scene and removed the devices after a thorough search of the residence.
A person was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on charges of possessing an incendiary device, possessing stolen property and burglary. The News Tribune does not typically name suspects of a crime until they have been formally charged.
No injuries were immediately reported, Duluth police said.
News Tribune Digital Producers assembled more than 300 videos during the year.
The National Weather Service in Duluth tweeted the news at 6:23 p.m. Saturday.
No one was injured. While the home was not a total loss, officials said the cost to repair the damage will exceed $50,000.