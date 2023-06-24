Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Body recovered from Lake Nebagamon

Details remain scant in account of apparent drowning.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:33 AM

LAKE NEBAGAMON — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of an adult swimmer who appeared to be struggling in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

After the person apparently slipped below the lake's surface, a search and rescue mission was launched, involving staff from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Lake Nebagamon Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Inclement weather that included lightning forced the search to be temporarily suspended. But at about 4:25 p.m. the body of the presumed swimmer was recovered.

The sheriff's office report provided no initial details as to the victim's identity, age, sex or place of residence, while efforts remained under way to contact family members.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
