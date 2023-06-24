Body recovered from Lake Nebagamon

LAKE NEBAGAMON — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of an adult swimmer who appeared to be struggling in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

After the person apparently slipped below the lake's surface, a search and rescue mission was launched, involving staff from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Lake Nebagamon Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Inclement weather that included lightning forced the search to be temporarily suspended. But at about 4:25 p.m. the body of the presumed swimmer was recovered.

The sheriff's office report provided no initial details as to the victim's identity, age, sex or place of residence, while efforts remained under way to contact family members.