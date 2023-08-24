Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior

Denny Pechacek, of Hovland, was last seen flying his ultralight aircraft Aug. 18.

By Staff reports
Today at 2:36 PM

HOVLAND — The body of a missing pilot was recovered from Lake Superior on Thursday, six days after he was last seen flying his ultralight aircraft near Hovland.

The body of Denny Pechacek, of Hovland, was discovered after a helmet confirmed to be his washed up on the beach near 3568 E. Minnesota Highway 61 early Thursday morning, according to a news release from Cook County. Crews, which had been searching the Hovland area for days, then focused their efforts on the beach and that area of the lake.

A side scan sonar unit located Pechacek's body after three hours. The body was recovered and the family was notified, the county said.

“This is not the outcome that we wanted, and our thoughts and prayers go to Denny’s family and friends. We are so very fortunate that we live in a community where people will drop what they’re doing and rally to assist those in need,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in the news release.

Pechacek took off near Hovland on Friday, Aug. 18, and was reported missing when he didn’t return.

Photos on social media show Pechacek flew a powered parachute, or paraplane, which consists of a lightweight and wheeled seat and engine strung below a parachute-like wing.

Numerous state, local and federal agencies helped with the search, as did many volunteer civilians, the county said.

