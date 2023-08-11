Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man

CARLTON — Human remains found in the Nemadji River last month have been identified as a 61-year-old Duluth man missing for more than a year.

A DNA comparison to a family member helped investigators identify the remains as Jefferey Sjolander, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.

Sjolander was last seen April 21, 2022 at his Duluth residence, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

"Although the cause of death is not known at this time, criminal activity or foul play is not suspected," the sheriff's office said.

A family canoeing along the river discovered his remains July 15 southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Minnesota Highway 12 intersection in Carlton County.