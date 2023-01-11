99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bill to extend Northshore Mining unemployment benefits moves swiftly through Legislature

The Senate could vote on the bill as early as Thursday.

041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C02.jpg
The administration building for Northshore Mining in Silver Bay.
Clint Austin / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
January 11, 2023 03:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Laid-off miners who have exhausted their unemployment benefits could soon get a reprieve as a bill to extend those benefits moved through committees in the Minnesota Legislature with bipartisan support. The Senate could vote on it as early as Thursday.

The bill would provide an additional six months of unemployment to workers affected by Cleveland-Cliffs’ decision to idle its Northshore Mining mine in Babbitt and pellet plant in Silver Bay amid a royalties dispute and as the use of scrap metal in electric arc furnaces reduced the need for its pellets.

Approximately 410 of the 580 workers at Northshore were laid off and their unemployment benefits, which lasted 26 weeks, expired in November. Company officials have said they expect Northshore will remain closed until at least April.

Read More
FILE: Northshore Mining
Local
Unemployment benefits expire for laid-off miners
With no special session, the earliest the Minnesota Legislature could take action is January.
November 29, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
581bd6-20160112-silverbay09.jpg
Minnesota
Cleveland-Cliffs extends closure of Northshore Mining until April
Cliffs first idled Northshore on May 1, resulting in the layoff of about 410 of the 580 employees who work at the open pit mine outside the small town of Babbitt and the giant pellet plant along the shore of Lake Superior in Silver Bay.
July 22, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
FILE: Northshore Mining
Business
Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining as fight over royalty fees intensifies, scrap metal lessens need for pellets
The company does not want to pay "absurdly high" royalty fees to Mesabi Trust and is using more scrap metal in its electric arc furnaces.
February 11, 2022 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

John Arbogast, the United Steelworkers’ District 11 staff representative, said Wednesday that while Northshore is the only Iron Range mine that isn’t represented by the union, he was testifying in front of the House Jobs Economic Development Committee because “we’re one big, small family. Miners are miners.”

“It’s very important that we help these families so that we don’t have people leaving the Iron Range, the North Shore,” Arbogast said. “And it’s more devastating up in northern Minnesota than it would be down in a metro community because that’s all we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill would also cover laid-off workers at companies directly affected by Northshore’s idling, including Dyno Nobel, an explosive company responsible for blasting in the open-pit mine. Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, said five of the company’s employees were laid off because of the idling.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs in this industry, and when there’s downs, it’s extremely detrimental to the region as a whole,” Lislegard, chief author of the House’s version of the bill, said in the House Jobs and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday. “There are six mines that are across the Iron Range. And when one of them goes down, it affects not just the employees — it affects the region as a whole. Small businesses, everything.”

The bill passed with voice votes in the Senate and House Jobs and Economic Development committees Monday and Wednesday, respectively. It also passed the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

State Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, is the chief author of the Senate version of the bill.

His spokesperson, Luke Bishop, told the News Tribune that the full Senate could vote on the bill as early as Thursday.

“Today, we took an important step, in a bipartisan way, to support our workers and their families. I’m grateful that members of the committee understand how important this effort is,” Hauschild said Monday of the bill passing its first committee. “I look forward to getting full Senate approval quickly, and getting it signed into law so that our miners get the unemployment insurance benefits they deserve without delay.”

READ ABOUT MINING
File: Peter Stauber
Local
Stauber introduces bill to limit environmental review of mines to 3 years
It would also limit the window lawsuits could be filed to 120 days after the permit is issued.
Canisteo Pit
Northland Outdoors
Pumping resumes at Canisteo mine pit near Bovey
Extremely unsafe ice likely on Canisteo, Holman Lake and adjoining wetlands.
January 03, 2023 09:19 AM
Exterior view of a modern museum building at night amidst bare trees lit white. Museum interior, which hangs over a dark pit, is lit from inside.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Minnesota Discovery Center exhibit on Prohibition fascinates Iron Rangers
"Never Dry" takes a multifaceted look at how northern Minnesota bootlegged its way through the 1920s. An enthusiastic crowd turned out last week to take a first look at the new exhibit.
December 15, 2022 08:00 AM
Aerial view of Cleveland-Cliffs' Burns Harbor steel plant in Indiana
Local
Cleveland-Cliffs seeks federal funding to study potential carbon capture facility at Indiana steel plant
The U.S. Department of Energy is using funding from the infrastructure bill to advance the technology.
December 07, 2022 06:02 PM

Related Topics: IRON RANGEMININGSILVER BAYBABBITTCLEVELAND-CLIFFS
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Charges: Man stabbed girlfriend in head in Lincoln Park
The suspect left the scene before police arrived and was arrested a short time later in McGregor.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
donald blom.png
Local
Details emerge in Donald Blom prison death
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Katie Poirier in 1999.
January 11, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys home near Hermantown
Multiple departments responded to Solway Township shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
January 11, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 11, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
January 11, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports