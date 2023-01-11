Bill to extend Northshore Mining unemployment benefits moves swiftly through Legislature

DULUTH — Laid-off miners who have exhausted their unemployment benefits could soon get a reprieve as a bill to extend those benefits moved through committees in the Minnesota Legislature with bipartisan support. The Senate could vote on it as early as Thursday.

The bill would provide an additional six months of unemployment to workers affected by Cleveland-Cliffs’ decision to idle its Northshore Mining mine in Babbitt and pellet plant in Silver Bay amid a royalties dispute and as the use of scrap metal in electric arc furnaces reduced the need for its pellets.

Approximately 410 of the 580 workers at Northshore were laid off and their unemployment benefits, which lasted 26 weeks, expired in November. Company officials have said they expect Northshore will remain closed until at least April.

John Arbogast, the United Steelworkers’ District 11 staff representative, said Wednesday that while Northshore is the only Iron Range mine that isn’t represented by the union, he was testifying in front of the House Jobs Economic Development Committee because “we’re one big, small family. Miners are miners.”

“It’s very important that we help these families so that we don’t have people leaving the Iron Range, the North Shore,” Arbogast said. “And it’s more devastating up in northern Minnesota than it would be down in a metro community because that’s all we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill would also cover laid-off workers at companies directly affected by Northshore’s idling, including Dyno Nobel, an explosive company responsible for blasting in the open-pit mine. Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, said five of the company’s employees were laid off because of the idling.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs in this industry, and when there’s downs, it’s extremely detrimental to the region as a whole,” Lislegard, chief author of the House’s version of the bill, said in the House Jobs and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday. “There are six mines that are across the Iron Range. And when one of them goes down, it affects not just the employees — it affects the region as a whole. Small businesses, everything.”

The bill passed with voice votes in the Senate and House Jobs and Economic Development committees Monday and Wednesday, respectively. It also passed the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

State Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, is the chief author of the Senate version of the bill.

His spokesperson, Luke Bishop, told the News Tribune that the full Senate could vote on the bill as early as Thursday.

“Today, we took an important step, in a bipartisan way, to support our workers and their families. I’m grateful that members of the committee understand how important this effort is,” Hauschild said Monday of the bill passing its first committee. “I look forward to getting full Senate approval quickly, and getting it signed into law so that our miners get the unemployment insurance benefits they deserve without delay.”