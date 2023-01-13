99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Berlin, polar bear formerly at Lake Superior Zoo, dies at age 33

Berlin was one of three Lake Superior Zoo animals that temporarily escaped their enclosures during the 2012 floods. She was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States.

Berlin
Berlin the polar bear died Wednesday at the Kansas City Zoo.
2009 file / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
January 13, 2023 03:12 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Berlin, the polar bear who lived at the Lake Superior Zoo from 1990 to 2012, has died at age 33, the Lake Superior Zoo announced Thursday.

Berlin was the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States. She died at the Kansas City (Mo.) Zoo, where she had lived for the past 10 years.

Berlin the polar bear
Berlin the polar bear, who lived at the Lake Superior Zoo from 1990 to 2012, died Wednesday at the Kansas City Zoo.
Submitted photo / Lake Superior Zoo

Lizzy Larson, director of animal management at the Lake Superior Zoo, was one of Berlin's caretakers for three years and said she will remember Berlin for her intelligence.

"Everything Berlin did had a purpose," Larson said in a news release. "She could solve every puzzle we gave her and I never found a toy she didn't like. I will fondly remember how enthusiastically she would jump into her pool to play. She has had the best care at all the facilities she's had the chance to live at, and I know that she has touched countless hearts in her 33 years of life. We will all be mourning her loss.”

According to the Kansas City Zoo, Berlin was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in December 1989, just after the Berlin Wall fell. She was named after the event. Berlin came to the Lake Superior Zoo when she was a year old. During her time in Duluth, Berlin lived with her friend Bubba the polar bear.

"The two of them charmed locals and tourists alike with their playful nature and beauty," the Lake Superior Zoo said in a news release about Berlin's death.

In June 2012, Berlin rose to some level of national celebrity when she and two seals, Feisty and Vivian, escaped their enclosures during severe flooding. Berlin climbed up on a rock near the Polar Shores Exhibit and was loose for several hours overnight, according to News Tribune records, before she was tranquilized by now-retired zoo veterinarian Louise Beyea.

Peter Pruett
News
Zoo staff jumped to action with bear on loose
As she arrived at a Lake Superior Zoo under water, veterinarian Louise Beyea feared it wasn't just a polar bear outside its exhibit, but all three of the zoo's bears.
June 30, 2012 11:00 PM
 · 
By  news@duluthnewstribune.com

Her habitat was flooded and damaged beyond repair, so Berlin was taken to the Como Zoo in St. Paul for about six months before she moved to the Kansas City Zoo.

Berlin never had any cubs, though there was hope she and her Kansas City roommate Nikita might reproduce during their three years together from 2012 to 2015.

According to the Kansas City Zoo, Berlin was a beloved ambassador for the zoo in her decade spent there. She appeared to have taken up gardening as hobby, as she was observed planting seeds from a melon. When vines grew and the fruit ripened, she harvested and ate the melons she grew.

Berlin the polar bear
Berlin the polar bear died Wednesday at the Kansas City Zoo.
Submitted photo / Lake Superior Zoo

For the last several months, Berlin was treated for systemic hypertension. Her health significantly declined Wednesday and, after it was determined there were no options to improve her condition, she was euthanized surrounded by her caregivers.

"Berlin was a beloved ambassador for her species and helped contribute to research that has benefited the wild polar bear population," the Kansas City Zoo wrote Thursday. "Her animal care specialists commended her big personality and described her as 'smart and sassy' and say she gave all of her caregivers 'a run for their money!'"

Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
