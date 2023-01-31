Beargrease mushers begin to reach final checkpoint
As of 9 a.m., five of the 16 teams in the race had reached the Mineral Center Checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.
GRAND PORTAGE — Musher Keith Aili, of Ray, Minnesota, and his team of dogs were the first to arrive at the Mineral Center Checkpoint on Tuesday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Ryan Anderson, of Cushing, Wisconsin, arrived 12 minutes later.
The two were joined at Mineral Center before 9 a.m. by Sarah Keefer, of Burnsville, Minnesota; Nick Vigilante, of Ely; and Matthew-Karl Schmidt, of Grand Marais.
Aili and Anderson have been close in the race since Monday evening. Just after 3 a.m., Anderson reached the Skyport Checkpoint only two minutes before Aili.
Chute change at Skyport Checkpoint
It was 10:21 p.m. and 7 degrees below zero when the twin headlamps of race leaders Anderson and Aili first began to glimmer through the trees across Devil Track Lake.
Ten minutes later, a crowd of a few dozen began to cheer as Anderson and his team approached the line drawn in the snow as the designated chute, only to break toward an adjacent gap in the trees near Skyport Lodge, following the trail the dogs recognized rather than the chute the officials wanted the dogs to use. Anderson attempted to redirect his dogs to the designated chute, only to see them again run toward the neighboring gap.
At that point, officials decided to locate the chute in that second gap, and Anderson’s team was waved through. Aili’s team, following the first team’s scent trail, went the same way. It was settled; that would be the chute.
A lack of fencing and paucity of hay bales seem to have added to the confusion. Later, four hay bales were arrayed across the misleading first chute to avoid any further confusion.
About 32 miles to go
Once teams have finished their mandatory rest allocations at the Mineral Center Checkpoint, there is just under 32 miles left.
Mushers held the following places in the race at 9 a.m., according to the
Beargrease website
:
- Keith Aili, Ray, Minn.
- Ryan Anderson, Cushing, Wis.
- Sarah Keefer, Burnsville, Minn.
- Nick Vigilante, Ely
- Matthew-Karl Schmidt, Grand Marais
- Jesse Terry, Sioux Lookout, Ontario
- Katherine Langlais, Glenwood, New Brunswick
- Ero Wallin, Two Harbors
- Colleen Wallin, Two Harbors
- Peter McClelland, Ely
- Laura Neese, Newberry, Mich.
- Jennifer Freking, Finland
- Andy Heerschap, Nolalu, Ontario
- Kristen McCarty, Babbitt
- Mary Manning, Hovland
- Daniel Klein, Eagle, Wis.