6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beargrease mushers begin to reach final checkpoint

As of 9 a.m., five of the 16 teams in the race had reached the Mineral Center Checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.

sled dog race
Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon musher Keith Aili, of Ray, Minn., takes his team across Poplar Lake after leaving the Trail Center Checkpoint on Monday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura ButterbrodtJimmy LovrienJay Gabler
January 31, 2023 09:37 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GRAND PORTAGE — Musher Keith Aili, of Ray, Minnesota, and his team of dogs were the first to arrive at the Mineral Center Checkpoint on Tuesday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Ryan Anderson, of Cushing, Wisconsin, arrived 12 minutes later.

The two were joined at Mineral Center before 9 a.m. by Sarah Keefer, of Burnsville, Minnesota; Nick Vigilante, of Ely; and Matthew-Karl Schmidt, of Grand Marais.

Aili and Anderson have been close in the race since Monday evening. Just after 3 a.m., Anderson reached the Skyport Checkpoint only two minutes before Aili.

mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Local
RELATED: Joanna Oberg wins Beargrease half-marathon
The Grand Marais musher and her team of dogs finished the 107.5-mile mid-distance race in 15 hours, five minutes and 15 seconds.
January 30, 2023 06:46 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Chute change at Skyport Checkpoint

It was 10:21 p.m. and 7 degrees below zero when the twin headlamps of race leaders Anderson and Aili first began to glimmer through the trees across Devil Track Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten minutes later, a crowd of a few dozen began to cheer as Anderson and his team approached the line drawn in the snow as the designated chute, only to break toward an adjacent gap in the trees near Skyport Lodge, following the trail the dogs recognized rather than the chute the officials wanted the dogs to use. Anderson attempted to redirect his dogs to the designated chute, only to see them again run toward the neighboring gap.

Sled dogs waiting for the 2023 Cub Run
Find all our Beargrease coverage here
News Tribune coverage of the nearly 300-mile race that takes teams up the North Shore and ends in Grand Portage.
January 09, 2023 07:46 PM

At that point, officials decided to locate the chute in that second gap, and Anderson’s team was waved through. Aili’s team, following the first team’s scent trail, went the same way. It was settled; that would be the chute.

A lack of fencing and paucity of hay bales seem to have added to the confusion. Later, four hay bales were arrayed across the misleading first chute to avoid any further confusion.

About 32 miles to go

Once teams have finished their mandatory rest allocations at the Mineral Center Checkpoint, there is just under 32 miles left.

Mushers held the following places in the race at 9 a.m., according to the Beargrease website :

  1. Keith Aili, Ray, Minn.
  2. Ryan Anderson, Cushing, Wis.
  3. Sarah Keefer, Burnsville, Minn.
  4. Nick Vigilante, Ely
  5. Matthew-Karl Schmidt, Grand Marais
  6. Jesse Terry, Sioux Lookout, Ontario
  7. Katherine Langlais, Glenwood, New Brunswick
  8. Ero Wallin, Two Harbors
  9. Colleen Wallin, Two Harbors
  10. Peter McClelland, Ely
  11. Laura Neese, Newberry, Mich.
  12. Jennifer Freking, Finland
  13. Andy Heerschap, Nolalu, Ontario
  14. Kristen McCarty, Babbitt
  15. Mary Manning, Hovland
  16. Daniel Klein, Eagle, Wis.

Related Topics: JOHN BEARGREASE SLED DOG MARATHONNORTH SHORE
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Beargrease mushers head toward the finish line
Also in today’s episode, a fire destroyed Superior's Wasabi restaurant
January 31, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CHUM Executive Director John Cole stands in front of the office along West Second Street in Duluth
Local
Duluth homeless shelter stretches to meet growing need, prepares to expand
CHUM is "bursting at the seams" and needs more than double the $2 million in federal funding it's slated to receive.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth's Carter Hotel burned twice in one day
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
sled dog race
Local
Defending Beargrease champ leading into final overnight of race
Ryan Anderson has won the nearly 300-mile-long sled dog race four times.
January 30, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien