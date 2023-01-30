6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beargrease Marathon teams surpass 100-mile mark amidst frigid wind chills

All 17 teams were still in the race Monday morning at the Sawbill Checkpoint with about 193 miles to go.

Sled dog teams compete in long-distance race
Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon musher Andy Heerschap (16), of Nolalu, Ontario, leaves the starting area at Billy’s on Sunday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt and Jimmy Lovrien
January 30, 2023 08:49 AM
TOFTE — Six of the 17 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon mushers had left the Sawbill Checkpoint off Sawbill Trail near Tofte by 8 a.m. Monday, about 107 miles into the race. With about 193 miles to go, no teams had scratched.

Defending champion Ryan Anderson, of Cushing, Wisconsin, was the first to leave the checkpoint Monday morning. At the Sawbill Checkpoint, dogs were bedded down on straw and under blankets catching some sleep during the mandatory 4-hour stop.

The mushers and their teams were facing wind chill advisories of up to 33 degrees below zero overnight. Just before 6 a.m., temperatures hovered near 14 degrees below zero. But musher Nick Vigilante, of Ely, said that was good for his dogs. They prefer the cold. "It's nowhere near cold for them," Vigilante said.

This is the first Beargrease for musher Dan Klein, of Eagle, Wisconsin. He's quick to call himself a 63-year-old rookie. Klein has run the Boston Marathon, completed full Ironman triathlons and raced the American Birkebeiner Nordic ski race. Now he wants to race the Iditarod.

Early Monday morning, Between the Finland and Sawbill checkpoints, Klein's sled caught an edge, tipped over and his team kept running. "By golly, it all happened so fast," Klein said.

He ran after them and found them a quarter mile down the trail, stopped because the sled got caught on a root. "It was like they were waiting for me," Klein said.

He's running some of Ryan Redington's dogs. The former Beargrease champion is mentoring him.

Jennifer Freking, of Finland, is running a team of Siberian huskies, a breed that performs particularly well in the cold.

racing dogs.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Freking described the trail conditions as "nice and cold and fast." She's been keeping her foot on the sled's brake to make sure the dogs pace themselves and don't run too fast this early in the race. Freking said if her team runs the next stretch to Trail Center well, it's a good sign for the rest of the race.

"I can't help but be nervous because conditions are so fast,"Freking said. "The next run will tell us a lot."

She's down to 10 dogs after one had a sore wrist and was pulled and another was pulled as she left the Sawbill Checkpoint around 8:15 a.m.

According to GPS data from the Beargrease Marathon at 8 a.m. Monday, the mushers were in the following positions in the race:

  1. Ryan Anderson, Cushing, Wis.
  2. Keith Aili, Ray, Minn.
  3. Nick Vigilante, Ely
  4. Matthew-Karl Schmidt, Grand Marais
  5. Peter McClelland, Ely
  6. Martin Massicotte, Saint-Tite, Quebec
  7. Katherine Langlais, Glenwood, New Brunswick
  8. Sarah Keefer, Burnsville, Minn.
  9. Jesse Terry, Sioux Lookout, Ontario
  10. Jennifer Freking, Finland
  11. Ero Wallin, Two Harbors
  12. Colleen Wallin, Two Harbors
  13. Laura Neese, Newberry, Mich.
  14. Mary Manning, Hovland
  15. Kristen McCarty, Babbitt
  16. Andy Heerschap, Nolalu, Ontario
  17. Daniel Klein, Eagle, Wis.
