Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire

SKELTON TOWNSHIP — The owners of a farm at 3015 M T Nelson Road sustained burns and smoke inhalation while attempting to rescue animals from their barn during a fire Saturday night.

The fire was reported at 10:21 p.m., the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday. Animals, hay and equipment were located inside the barn, which was engulfed when fire departments arrived.

An undetermined number of goats and rabbits died in the fire, the news release said. The farm owners, a man and a woman, were transported to Essentia Health-Moose Lake with non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition was unknown Sunday morning.

A Facebook page shows the address as King Creek Hobby Farm, which raises miniature silky fainting goats.

The cause of the fire does not initially appear to be suspicious, the news release said. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal and sheriff's office are investigating.

Barnum, Blackhoof, Carlton, Kettle River, Mahtowa and Moose Lake fire departments responded to the scene.