99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family

Firefighters saved the house Wednesday night after the garage was destroyed by flames.

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
February 02, 2023 08:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — A 12-year-old girl may have saved her family, their dog and their house after a garage fire late Wednesday night.

The Duluth Fire Department was called to a fire on the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue in the Duluth Heights neighborhood at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the fire department. They arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames. The garage was very close to the two-story house and attached by a vestibule.

Fire department officials said the girl was awakened to the fire because the family's dog, a yellow Labrador named Dudley, was barking in the garage where his kennel was located. After looking out her bedroom window and seeing the flames, the girl alerted the rest of her sleeping family. All four family members escaped without injury and called 911, the news release said.

The father then searched for Dudley, which was also able to escape. The dog had some singed fur, but was doing well as of Wednesday night.

“The quick action of this young girl definitely saved more damage to the structure,’’ the fire department noted, adding there was no damage to the house and the family is still residing there. Initial damage estimates to the garage and its contents are $80,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temperature at the time of the fire was about 6 degrees above zero. Crews from Duluth Heights, Headquarters, Spirit Valley and Lincoln Park neighborhoods responded to the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The fire is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth natural gas break cost $40,000-$50,000
Also in today’s episode, an update on a 2001 Duluth murder case and more.
February 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051319.op_.dnt_.oppic_.jpg
Local
Anniversary of Duluth natural gas line rupture still shivers memories
Comfort Systems was saddled with a $40,000-$50,000 bill because of a contractor's mistake that nearly plunged the city into a winter heating crisis.
February 02, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: UMD students protested 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
blizzard like winter weather snow
Local
St. Louis County to receive $570,000 in disaster assistance for December storm damage
Gov. Tim Walz approved the relief funds Wednesday. Carlton County also received an undisclosed amount.
February 01, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gary Anderson.png
Local
Anderson, Hobbs won't run again for Duluth City Council
Two veteran councilors say they'll call it quits in local politics, for now.
February 01, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Local
Timing issues mean new Beargrease 120 leaderboard
Second-place finisher Nick Turman was unaffected by the timing problem, but still dropped out of the top 10 after reportedly running the mid-distance sled dog course incorrectly
February 01, 2023 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
020223.N.DNT.WALZVISIT-01
Local
Walz visits Duluth, touting education and early childhood spending plans
The governor visited Laura MacArthur Elementary on Wednesday morning.
February 01, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Tyrone James White.jpg
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court affirms 2001 Duluth murder case
Tyrone White filed a petition last year requesting a hearing on alleged juror misconduct in his 2003 trial.
February 01, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 1, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
February 01, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mushers cross finish line with dog teams
Local
Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.
February 01, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Related Topics: FIRESDULUTHDULUTH FIRE DEPARTMENT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Northland truckers joined nationwide strike
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Frigid Beargrease made for quick race
Also in today’s episode, a Duluth homeless shelter is overfilled, and a man is accused of shooting threats at the Duluth International Airport.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Local
Cargoes through port down in 2022 — especially grain, which had its lowest season since 1890
Salt and general cargo were up.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
sled dog race
Local
Beargrease leaders race on final stretch
As of noon Tuesday, 12 of the 15 remaining teams had reached the Mineral Center checkpoint, about 32 miles from the finish.
January 31, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt