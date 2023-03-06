Barb Russ, former Duluth city councilor, dead at 74

DULUTH — Barb Russ, a longtime community advocate and former Duluth city councilor, died early Monday of natural causes. She was 74.

Russ, who earlier led the civil division of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, spent six years on the council before resigning in April 2020 due to a cancer diagnosis.

"Barb was a passionate woman," her husband, Neil Glazman, said in a statement. "She always looked out for others and worked hard to create policies that served our community's homeless and underprivileged members. She was proud of the impacts she made as a St. Louis County attorney, a Duluth City Councilor, and board member for several organizations. She was a fierce advocate for others and would want to be remembered that way."

Russ spent 33 years as a member of the county attorney's office, providing legal representation to all departments and assisting in various economic development proposals before retiring in February 2013. She touted that experience, and encouragement from friends and colleagues, in throwing her hat into the ring as a first-time candidate later that same year.

Barb Russ speaks in August 2008 about protesting the Vietnam war when she was younger. Russ was joined by a group planning to protest at the Republican National Convention. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Russ, who earned the backing of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, went on to win one of two at large seats on the Duluth City Council — a position she retained in the 2017 election. She also served on the Duluth Economic Development Authority and was known as a key voice on issues such as poverty and sustainability.

"Very often when Barb spoke from her seat on the council, she would speak about marginalized people and how they are affected by the policies that we create," fellow Councilor Gary Anderson once told the News Tribune.

Among other community roles over the years, Russ also served on the boards of Community Action Duluth, the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, the YWCA, Duluth Sister Cities International and Woodland Hills.

"During my tenure I have fought hard to help the homeless and underprivileged members of our community," she said in her 2020 retirement announcement. "I have worked to strengthen city services and to make our community a better place to live. I have also worked with other agencies and organizations within the city and St. Louis County."

The family asked for privacy and said a memorial service will be announced at a later date.