News Local

B-52 Stratofortresses to fly over Duluth on Tuesday

The bombers will fly in formation with a pair of KC-135 Stratotankers to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling.

KC-135 Stratotanker refuels B-52 Stratofortress_stock photo
A KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a B-52 Stratofortress over the Indian Ocean.
Stocktrek Images / Getty Images / Stocktrek Images
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 5:04 PM

DULUTH — A pair of B-52 Stratofortresses will fly over Duluth on Tuesday afternoon.

The two bombers will fly in formation with two KC-135 Stratotankers, demonstrating what aerial refueling looks like, though the planes will not be touching. The 92nd Air Refueling Wing at the Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington is organizing a series of flyovers between Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest to honor 100 years of aerial refueling.

The Duluth flyover is set for 2:30 p.m., but could be 15 minutes ahead or behind schedule. The planes will head north over Grand Avenue and downtown Duluth, according to the news release by the U.S. Air Force.

Boom operator Staff Sgt. Lavontia Harper keeps an eye on an F-16 and the boom controls as the fighter jet moves into position to refuel Wednesday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Boom operator Staff Sgt. Lavontia Harper keeps an eye on an F-16 and the boom controls as the fighter jet moves into position to refuel in January 2018.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Flyovers prior to Duluth include St. Paul and Mount Rushmore and flyovers following Duluth include Fargo-Moorhead and Minot, North Dakota.

According to the Air Force, the first successful air-to-air refueling took place July 27, 1923, when gasoline passed through a hose from one biplane to another. The U.S. Army Air Service — a precursor to the Air Force — flew both planes.

3402198+060517.N.DNT_.AirShowC4.jpg
Capt. Andrew Peterson watches from a hatch in C-17 Globemaster as a B-52 Stratofortress flies over the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo in 2017.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
