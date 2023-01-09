Authorities ID woman killed in Iron Range snowmobile crash

MORCOM TOWNSHIP — Authorities identified a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman who was killed in a snowmobile crash along an Iron Range trail Saturday.

Nancy L. Grieman, of Albertville, died after she lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree on the Bearskin Trail in Morcom Township, approximately 30 miles north of Hibbing, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Grieman was the only rider on the snowmobile and apparently lost control while navigating a turn, the sheriff's office previously reported.