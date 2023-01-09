99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Authorities ID woman killed in Iron Range snowmobile crash

The 55-year-old lost control and struck a tree, according to police.

By Staff reports
January 09, 2023 12:46 PM
MORCOM TOWNSHIP — Authorities identified a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman who was killed in a snowmobile crash along an Iron Range trail Saturday.

Nancy L. Grieman, of Albertville, died after she lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree on the Bearskin Trail in Morcom Township, approximately 30 miles north of Hibbing, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Grieman was the only rider on the snowmobile and apparently lost control while navigating a turn, the sheriff's office previously reported.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.