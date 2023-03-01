Authorities ID man fatally shot by Duluth police

DULUTH — Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by a Duluth police officer last week.

The officer's identity, however, will remain confidential because he or she was working in an undercover capacity, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Zachary Shogren. Contributed

Zachary Shogren, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds after officers went to his home on the 1500 block of East Third Street in an attempt to arrest him for a pending felony case of threats of violence, a statement said.

"They encountered Shogren in the alley behind his home armed with a knife," the BCA reported. "On body camera video, officers can be heard ordering Shogren to drop the knife as he moved toward them."

Officer Jared Blomdahl, a 24-year law enforcement veteran, deployed his taser and a second officer fired less-lethal sponge rounds, but neither were effective, according to the BCA.

"Shogren can be seen on video running toward the officers, which is when the third officer shot him," the statement read. "Officers performed life-saving care until Shogren could be taken to the hospital where he later died."

BCA crime scene investigators reportedly recovered a knife at the scene, and agents were reviewing body camera footage as part of the investigation. The video has not been released, but authorities said it will be "available to the public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated."

The BCA, which is investigating at the request of the Duluth Police Department, said the two officers who fired the department handgun and 40 mm less-lethal rounds were both assigned to the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, law enforcement agencies are directed to withhold information "when access to the data would reveal the identity of an undercover law enforcement officer."

Once complete, the BCA will forward its investigation without charging recommendations to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for review.

Shogren, a Two Harbors native, served nine years in the Army National Guard, deploying to Iraq from 2011-12, according to his obituary .

"He had a kind heart and loved his family," the family wrote. "Zach received unconditional love and support from all of us.

"Some of his favorite things to do were going on long hikes, fishing, camping in the BWCA with his dad, brother and sister, playing card games and cribbage. He loved to eat good food and was a good cook himself. Zach lived in Oregon for four years and absolutely loved the West Coast, the Redwoods of California, mountains and the Oregon Coast."

Services are planned for Monday in Two Harbors.