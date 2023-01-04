Aurora business burglary leads to discovery of bomb

VIRGINIA — An investigation into an Aurora business burglary allegedly led to the discovery of a pipe bomb in the suspect's living room.

Joshua James Lehtinen, 35, of Aurora, was arrested by the East Range Police Department after officers found the explosive device during the execution of a search warrant on New Year's Eve. Officers, according to a criminal complaint, had tracked a stolen ATV to his residence.

Joshua James Lehtinen

The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad had to be called in to remove the bomb, and team members found additional blasting caps in a bedroom, according to the complaint.

Lehtinen was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Virginia on felony counts of possession of an incendiary device and third-degree burglary.

According to the complaint:

Authorities were alerted on Dec. 27 to a break-in at a trailer with living quarters at Scheuring Speed Sports, a professional racing team based in Aurora. A pedestrian door had been pried open and the back gate was down.

A 2018 CanAm Outlander ATV was missing, and items appeared to be scattered around the interior. A rolling toolbox, Xbox and jacket were also reported stolen.

The next day, an officer saw the ATV parked outside Lehtinen's residence at 312 S. First Ave. E., and found the defendant wearing a jacket matching the description. Both items were seized.

While executing the warrant Saturday, officers indicated they found the tool box in a closet and the key to the ATV in a hole in the bathroom wall. They also reportedly found boots with a tread pattern matching a print found in the snow at the scene of the burglary.

The discovery of the pipe bomb — in a "plastic cup with a large wick sticking out of the top" — prompted a temporary halt of the search until the bomb squad could arrive and secure the residence.

Lehtinen, in a statement to police, allegedly admitted to taking the tool box from the trailer, said he was aware that the ATV was stolen and was aware of the bomb in the living room.

Court records indicate Lehtinen has at least eight prior convictions for burglary, theft or receiving stolen property. Other offenses on his record include second-degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault.