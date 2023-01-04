99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Aurora business burglary leads to discovery of bomb

Police found the explosive device during a search stemming from the theft of an ATV and other items from a trailer.

A courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
January 04, 2023 01:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA — An investigation into an Aurora business burglary allegedly led to the discovery of a pipe bomb in the suspect's living room.

Joshua James Lehtinen, 35, of Aurora, was arrested by the East Range Police Department after officers found the explosive device during the execution of a search warrant on New Year's Eve. Officers, according to a criminal complaint, had tracked a stolen ATV to his residence.

Joshua James Lehtinen.jpg
Joshua James Lehtinen

The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad had to be called in to remove the bomb, and team members found additional blasting caps in a bedroom, according to the complaint.

Lehtinen was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Virginia on felony counts of possession of an incendiary device and third-degree burglary.

According to the complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities were alerted on Dec. 27 to a break-in at a trailer with living quarters at Scheuring Speed Sports, a professional racing team based in Aurora. A pedestrian door had been pried open and the back gate was down.

A 2018 CanAm Outlander ATV was missing, and items appeared to be scattered around the interior. A rolling toolbox, Xbox and jacket were also reported stolen.

The next day, an officer saw the ATV parked outside Lehtinen's residence at 312 S. First Ave. E., and found the defendant wearing a jacket matching the description. Both items were seized.

While executing the warrant Saturday, officers indicated they found the tool box in a closet and the key to the ATV in a hole in the bathroom wall. They also reportedly found boots with a tread pattern matching a print found in the snow at the scene of the burglary.

The discovery of the pipe bomb — in a "plastic cup with a large wick sticking out of the top" — prompted a temporary halt of the search until the bomb squad could arrive and secure the residence.

Lehtinen, in a statement to police, allegedly admitted to taking the tool box from the trailer, said he was aware that the ATV was stolen and was aware of the bomb in the living room.

Court records indicate Lehtinen has at least eight prior convictions for burglary, theft or receiving stolen property. Other offenses on his record include second-degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault.

More crime and courts coverage
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Minnesota Supreme Court approves disbarment of attorney after fraud conviction in bankruptcy scheme
Willmar attorney Gregory Ron Anderson agreed to voluntary disbarment as part of his sentence for fraud in the bankruptcy proceedings of his client, the former mayor of Kerkhoven.
January 04, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
National
Doctoral student accused of Idaho college slayings to appear in court
January 03, 2023 11:32 AM
Local
Bomb squad called to Aurora home
January 01, 2023 08:47 AM
Local
Police respond to shooting at Break Room Bar
December 31, 2022 10:28 PM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSIRON RANGEBURGLARY
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Waves crash over rocks.
Local
Video and photos: Lake Superior waves crash against Duluth shore
After the winter storm wraps up Wednesday into Thursday, the weather remains calm going into the weekend.
January 04, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Cirrus Aircraft scrambles to keep pace with demand
Also in today’s episode, the 2023 Minnesota legislative session begins, and pumping resumes in the Canisteo mine pit.
January 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Aerial view of harbor with sheets of ice in water.
Local
Looking ahead at 2023 in Northland
Reporters share the stories they are pursuing this new year.
January 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Gov. Rudy Perpich sworn in 40 years ago in Hibbing
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse