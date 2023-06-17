Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

At Grandma's Marathon, it's all about the party in Canal Park

Thousands of people gathered to enjoy one of Duluth's most anticipated events of the year.

Man wearing medal and runner's number stands next to woman who is holding a large sign of a cat's head
Terry Rumer, left, and Dave Lundine, of Chicago, stand with a sign depicting their cat, Prudence, after Lundine completed Grandma's Marathon on Saturday.
Devlin Epding / Duluth News Tribune
By Devlin Epding
Today at 6:00 PM

DULUTH — With its annual medals, cowbells and long lines for portable toilets, Grandma’s Marathon continued its legacy Friday-Saturday as Duluth’s biggest event of the summer.

The cheers of encouragement for runners grew louder as the end of the race drew closer, with announcers calling out runners’ names as they crossed the balloon-adorned finish line. Among speakers blasting pop music and the line for ice cream that already extended into the street, hundreds of people waited in Canal Park to congratulate their athletes.

A crowd of people among balloons and a large white tent
The crowd gathered for Grandma's Marathon races in Canal Park on Saturday afternoon.
Devlin Epding / Duluth News Tribune

It seems like a lot of camaraderie, a lot of respect. I can sense there’s a good group of people, who seem very generous and very nice up here.
Trevor Johnson, spectator

Terry Rumer and Dave Lundine, of Chicago, celebrated Lundine completing the marathon as the pair reunited at the Lakewalk. Throughout the race, Rumer had stopped five times to cheer him on, but said she wanted something that was easy to spot while running: a sign with a cutout showcasing the face of their cat, Prudence.

Lundine stood up gingerly after beginning his run more than three hours prior. For the rest of the weekend, Lundine said he plans on relaxing and enjoying himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

People stand in line outside red food stand
Grandma's Marathon participants, volunteers and supporters stand in line at the Grandma's Boxcar food stand in Canal Park on Saturday afternoon.
Devlin Epding / Duluth News Tribune

“I could use a few beers, for sure,” Lundine said. “I earned them.”

Other runners had the same idea. Betty Annala sat outside Grandma's Saloon & Grill with the friends who got her into running more than 15 years ago, sipping a light beer from a van handing them out across the street.

Although the marathon is the event’s headliner, Grandma’s is truly about the city’s party at the finish line, and is what keeps her running back to Duluth, Annala said.

“The atmosphere at the end of the race, it’s like a big party,” Annala said as she snacked on a bag of chips. “Everyone celebrates after a beautiful day. It’s great.”

The latest on 2023 Grandma's Marathon

Not everyone celebrating was involved in the race. Trevor Johnson stood, with the help of crutches, shaded under a tree in a sea of thousands of people. This weekend was Johnson’s first time in Duluth, who came from the Twin Cities area after hearing of Grandma’s reputation as a huge event.

Person in banana hat hands out bananas.
Kiarra Simenson, of Duluth, wears a banana hat as she hands out banana pieces to runners along London Road during the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Runners glistened with sweat from the unrelenting run and began slowing down in the closing stretch of the race into Canal Park. However, as they heard overwhelming words of encouragement from strangers on the sidelines, as well as the occasional yell from a megaphone or cowbell, many runners picked up their pace.

Once the park was more filled with more runners than the race track, exasperated frowns turned to giddy smiles, silent concentration turned to overjoyed talking, and tears of pain turned to tears of pride.

Johnson said the people celebrating their community made him more excited to join the party and experience the festivities for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems like a lot of camaraderie, a lot of respect,” Johnson said. “I can sense there’s a good group of people, who seem very generous and very nice up here.”

More Grandma's Marathon coverage

By Devlin Epding
Devlin Epding is a reporting intern for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in 2023 while studying at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities. He can be reached at 218-723-5305.
What To Read Next
man removing hose from huge clear tank filled with water on truck trailer
Local
Volunteers keep Grandma's Marathon runners hydrated with 15,000 gallons of water
June 17, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
061823.N.DNT.Plane.jpeg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 17, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A black and white photo shows miners underground with a structre behind them. The text reads "Midnight Movies-Spruce U.G.Miners. O.I.M. Eveleth Minn. June 22-'23
Members Only
Local
Northlandia: A movie theater 250 feet below Eveleth
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Sports
First-time marathon runner tops two-time defending champ to win Grandma's Marathon
June 17, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Dark-skinned man in blue top and black shorts crosses finish line
Prep
Barno extends his record with fifth Grandma's Marathon win
June 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Aerial view of thousands of runners lining up to race.
Sports
2023 Grandma's Marathon updates: Hall of Famer, first-time marathon runner among winners
June 17, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens