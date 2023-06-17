At Grandma's Marathon, it's all about the party in Canal Park

DULUTH — With its annual medals, cowbells and long lines for portable toilets, Grandma’s Marathon continued its legacy Friday-Saturday as Duluth’s biggest event of the summer.

The cheers of encouragement for runners grew louder as the end of the race drew closer, with announcers calling out runners’ names as they crossed the balloon-adorned finish line. Among speakers blasting pop music and the line for ice cream that already extended into the street, hundreds of people waited in Canal Park to congratulate their athletes.

The crowd gathered for Grandma's Marathon races in Canal Park on Saturday afternoon. Devlin Epding / Duluth News Tribune

Terry Rumer and Dave Lundine, of Chicago, celebrated Lundine completing the marathon as the pair reunited at the Lakewalk. Throughout the race, Rumer had stopped five times to cheer him on, but said she wanted something that was easy to spot while running: a sign with a cutout showcasing the face of their cat, Prudence.

Lundine stood up gingerly after beginning his run more than three hours prior. For the rest of the weekend, Lundine said he plans on relaxing and enjoying himself.

Grandma's Marathon participants, volunteers and supporters stand in line at the Grandma's Boxcar food stand in Canal Park on Saturday afternoon. Devlin Epding / Duluth News Tribune

“I could use a few beers, for sure,” Lundine said. “I earned them.”

Other runners had the same idea. Betty Annala sat outside Grandma's Saloon & Grill with the friends who got her into running more than 15 years ago, sipping a light beer from a van handing them out across the street.

Although the marathon is the event’s headliner, Grandma’s is truly about the city’s party at the finish line, and is what keeps her running back to Duluth, Annala said.

“The atmosphere at the end of the race, it’s like a big party,” Annala said as she snacked on a bag of chips. “Everyone celebrates after a beautiful day. It’s great.”

Not everyone celebrating was involved in the race. Trevor Johnson stood, with the help of crutches, shaded under a tree in a sea of thousands of people. This weekend was Johnson’s first time in Duluth, who came from the Twin Cities area after hearing of Grandma’s reputation as a huge event.

Kiarra Simenson, of Duluth, wears a banana hat as she hands out banana pieces to runners along London Road during the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Runners glistened with sweat from the unrelenting run and began slowing down in the closing stretch of the race into Canal Park. However, as they heard overwhelming words of encouragement from strangers on the sidelines, as well as the occasional yell from a megaphone or cowbell, many runners picked up their pace.

Once the park was more filled with more runners than the race track, exasperated frowns turned to giddy smiles, silent concentration turned to overjoyed talking, and tears of pain turned to tears of pride.

Johnson said the people celebrating their community made him more excited to join the party and experience the festivities for himself.

“It seems like a lot of camaraderie, a lot of respect,” Johnson said. “I can sense there’s a good group of people, who seem very generous and very nice up here.”