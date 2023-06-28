Asylum seekers in Twin Ports share stories

DULUTH — Dozens of people packed into the performance theater at Zeitgeist Teatro to see the film “Seeking Asylum” on June 20 for World Refugee Day. They watched the harrowing journey of a mother who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum for her and her family, but after the film’s conclusion, they listened to stories closer to home.

The Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice , which organized the event, presented a panel of three asylum seekers who now live in the Twin Ports. Originally from Afghanistan, the Ivory Coast and Russia, the panelists detailed their own journeys to the United States. The News Tribune is referring to some refugees only by first name at their request to protect their privacy.

Halima served in the Afghani military for five years before the Taliban took over in 2021. “It was like the end of the world,” she said of the fallout. As a woman who served in the former government’s military, Halima said she was in danger.

Before she left Afghanistan, she and 57 other military women stayed in a safe house where they shared one bathroom for three months. From there, she went with a group of women to Qatar, then Fort Dix, New Jersey, and finally a camp in Philadelphia, where they were invited by the United States Citizenship and Immigration services to go to a sponsorship circle in Duluth. After a few days of consideration, Halima and three other women decided to go.

Other panelists crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. Ariuna Abasheeva, originally from Russia, arrived in Duluth with her now-10-year-old son, Vova, two years ago. They left Russia, in part, because of racism they faced because of their Mongolian ethnicity. “In Russia, we have big problem with racism because Russian people don’t respond to Asian people, like me, or Muslim from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan,” Abasheeva said.

After first moving to Korea, Abasheeva decided to take her chances crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without a visa because the Russian government would fight against her getting a tourist visa, she claimed. She went from Tijuana, Mexico, to arrive at the U.S. border, where she was met by a lawyer who helped her and spoke to an officer with a list of names.

Abasheeva was prepared to be detained for two or three days, but instead, after some questioning, she was allowed to cross the border and go into quarantine after only 12 hours.

However, other migrants get detained for much longer periods. Moussa, the panelist originally from Ivory Coast, said he fled his home country because he wanted to be safe. “I crossed many, many, many, many countries before I came here,” he said.

After crossing into the U.S., he spent time in various detention centers, ultimately landing in a Louisiana detention center where he stayed for eight months before coming to Duluth.

“This detention thing is horrendous,” said Michele Naar-Obed, a member of the Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice. “And for somebody who has gone through what they've gone through in their country and be under the impression that they can come here to be safe and then to be treated like a criminal, to be handcuffed and marched before a judge without any kind of legal representation, is just insane.”

She said getting more sponsors — a person or family who takes responsibility for an asylum seeker in meeting immigration requirements — developed could help get more people out of detention. To that end, the Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice is looking into establishing a welcome center to train sponsors, as well as offer a safe space and resources for asylum seekers.

“We know Duluth is not going to be a big hub … but we can be a sub-hub,” Naar-Obed said. “I mean, there are all kinds of groups and agencies and things out there that we're hoping a welcome center could help us to connect.”

The Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice has a sponsor support meeting the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Peace Church in Duluth, where they invite anyone interested in becoming a sponsor to ask questions. They can be reached at icmjtwinports@gmail.com .