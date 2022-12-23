Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure

ASHLAND — A 25-year-old man was found lying unconscious on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue Thursday morning. Ashland Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene at 8:19 a.m. and found the individual was lifeless.

The deceased individual has been identified as Bailey Zuniga of Ashland.

A preliminary autopsy report showed no signs of injury, and a release from the Ashland Police Department reported: "It’s believed that the death was due to exposure from the elements and not being properly dressed for the weather."

It went on to say: "Alcohol is believed to be a factor. An investigation is still ongoing. No foul play is suspected."

Also on Friday, Duluth police announced that a 71-year-old woman was found dead Friday afternoon, presumably from exposure to the cold.