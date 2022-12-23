Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure

The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
By Staff reports
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ASHLAND — A 25-year-old man was found lying unconscious on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue Thursday morning. Ashland Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene at 8:19 a.m. and found the individual was lifeless.

The deceased individual has been identified as Bailey Zuniga of Ashland.

A preliminary autopsy report showed no signs of injury, and a release from the Ashland Police Department reported: "It’s believed that the death was due to exposure from the elements and not being properly dressed for the weather."

It went on to say: "Alcohol is believed to be a factor. An investigation is still ongoing. No foul play is suspected."

Also on Friday, Duluth police announced that a 71-year-old woman was found dead Friday afternoon, presumably from exposure to the cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE TO READ:
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Local
Duluth on pace to break winter snowfall record
December 23, 2022 09:59 AM
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
Weather
Blustery weather Friday through Sunday morning
December 23, 2022 12:00 AM

Related Topics: ASHLANDWEATHER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
man sits in chair in office
Local
Commissioner Jewell says farewell
Frank Jewell decided not to run again for his seat on the St. Louis County Board and is stepping away after serving for 12 years.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Jill Lofald, Duluth School Board Chair, left, speaks during a meeting with local legislators about what the district wants and needs
Local
Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes
A trio of Democratic Farmer-Labor lawmakers who represent nearly all of Duluth Public Schools met with school district officials and administrators Thursday.
December 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen