News Local

Armed man arrested after dangerous pursuit on Highway 61

The suspect fired a shotgun into the door of a family friend's garage prior to the pursuit.

police lights.jpg
(Dreamstime/TNS)
By Staff reports
May 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM

DULUTH — A 32-year-old Duluth man was arrested Thursday evening after firing a shotgun into the door of a family friend's garage and leading law enforcement on a pursuit up and down Minnesota Highway 61. The pursuit began after the shotgun fire, around 6 p.m.

The man drove back and forth in the wrong lane of Highway 61 as he attempted to evade arrest, according to a report from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities attempted to use a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver and stop sticks to halt the pursuit but were unsuccessful. The driver eventually crashed into rocks in a gravel pit off 78th Avenue and Minnesota Highway 61 and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of a shotgun.

The man faces pending charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm and fleeing in a motor vehicle. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Duluth Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

