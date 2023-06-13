99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area churches host weekly hikes to encourage 'sense of awe and wonder'

The events are open to the public, though organizers noted each will have a message relating to God.

A group of people stand outside as one man addresses the group.
Duluth Audubon President Jeff Davis talks with members of Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church and United Lutheran Church of Proctor before the group takes a walk along the Waabizheshikana Trail on May 17.
Contributed / Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Summers around Duluth tend to be very short. That's why the Rev. Liz Davis of Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church and United Lutheran Church of Proctor said she wants her congregants to be able to "make the most of it."

"I think being outdoors is a strong value for people who choose to live in this area and it's also something that I enjoy," Davis said.

OurSavior'sEvangelicalLutheranChurch.jpg
Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church is hosting a summer hiking series called "Walks of Wonder."
Contributed / Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church

Davis and her churches have begun hosting regular "Walks of Wonder," casual hikes once or twice a week from mid-May through mid-September. Participants will gather at a different natural space each week and spend about 60-90 minutes walking together after a brief reading and prayer.

"Each week will have a different theme as well," Davis said. "Like our first one was on the Waabizheshikana Trail and we did some birding. We talked about how the practice of birding is a mindfulness practice. You have to really look and notice more than you might on a casual walk."

Duluth Audubon President Jeff Davis joined the walkers that day and spoke about how to bird-watch and gave tips on what to look for with the spring migration.

Other themes for the walks include playing disc golf in Quarry Park on June 19; engaging the senses at the Rose Garden on July 13; focusing on river critters along the river in Lester Park on July 23; and stargazing during the Perseid meteor shower along the Jean Duluth soccer fields Aug. 10.

The churches will also spend one of the hikes in Our Savior's pollinator garden, walking along the plants and learning about why they're important for creation.

"The whole idea of these walks is that it's an entry point for faith and spirituality. That there are things that are beyond us; there's beauty and things that we can be amazed by," Davis said. "We can take the time to be awestruck in these places that are in our own backyards."

Davis said the birding walk was a good example of this wonder found by walking in nature.

"If we take the time to notice things like seeing the colorful spring warblers as you stop and take in the area surrounding you. If you just walk through it, you might miss it," Davis said. "But if you stop and take notice, you get that sense of awe and wonder. Because our world is a pretty cool place."

A "Walks of Wonder" schedule can be found at oursaviorsduluth.org/walks-of-wonder.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
