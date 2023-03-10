6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Another foot of snow for Duluth?

A winter storm watch is posted for Saturday and Sunday.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
A pedestrian crosses Superior Street at the intersection of Lake Avenue in heavy snowfall Jan. 3 in Duluth. This winter is the 16th-snowiest on record in Duluth, but it could crack the top 10 by Monday.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
March 10, 2023 09:14 AM

DULUTH — A slow-moving winter storm is expected to bring 6-12 inches of snow across much of the Northland with snow falling most of Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm watch for all of northern Minnesota and the northern tier of counties in Wisconsin, with snow expected to start Saturday morning and continue until Sunday evening.

US.jpg
A slow-moving winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow from Montana into northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Winter storm and blizzard warnings are posted for much of the region.
Contributed / National Weather Service

The forecast for Duluth calls for 8-18 inches of new snow. East and northeast winds gusting to 25 mph could reduce visibility in the Twin Ports and add to snow totals along higher elevations near Lake Superior.

The big storm also has spurred winter storm and blizzard warnings in the Dakotas and Montana.

With 103.5 inches of snow so far this winter, and 32 inches still on the ground, it’s now the 16th-snowiest winter on record in Duluth, with several more weeks of snow potential. With the forecast snow this weekend, it’s almost certain Duluth will crack the top 10 list for winter snow totals, possibly by Monday morning.

031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
Weather
PREVIOUSLY: Duluth just shy of 100 inches of snow so far this winter
The pace isn't far off the record season total of 1995-96.
March 02, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
