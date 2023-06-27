Another air-quality alert issued for much of Minnesota, Wisconsin

DULUTH — You don’t have to go camping this week in the Northland to get that familiar smell of woodsmoke. Forest fires in Ontario and Quebec are again sending smoke south over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued yet another air-quality alert warning residents that the air over much of eastern Minnesota, including Northeastern Minnesota, where the air was considered unhealthy for everyone at mid-morning.

The alert, which runs through Wednesday, suggests people avoid strenuous activities outdoors to prevent the smoke from getting into their lungs. People with breathing, heart or lung ailments are especially likely to experience issues.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also has issued an air-quality alert for much of the state due to the wildfire smoke.

Very thick smoke was hanging over Duluth on Tuesday morning with the smell of smoke even permeating into homes.

A cold front is expected to move across Minnesota on Wednesday ushering out the smoke and bringing in cleaner air by Thursday morning.

Fine-particle pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, nose, and throat and cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue. Smoke particles are small enough that they can be breathed deeply into lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can lead to illnesses such as bronchitis or aggravate existing chronic heart and lung diseases, triggering heart palpitations, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes, the PCA noted.