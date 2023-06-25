Annual festival celebrates all things rhubarb

DULUTH — Rhubarbara made a friend, but that friend doesn't have a name yet. That was just one of the sights at the annual Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth Saturday as hundreds stopped by to celebrate all things rhubarb.
Rhubarbaria, the iconic mascot of the festival, was joined by new Duluth's newest mascot. Visitors had a chance to offer suggestions for the mascot's name, which will be announced at a later date.
The event, which went from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured a number of attractions, including food, face paining, a kids run, kubb, music and as organizers promised, "pie, pie, and more pie."
The annual Rhubarb Festival supports the work of Duluth social services nonprofit CHUM.
