Annual festival celebrates all things rhubarb

The Rhubarb Festival supports the work of Duluth social services nonprofit CHUM.

Two mascots posing
Longtime mascot Rhubarbara, left, poses with a new yet-to-be-named CHUM Rhubarb Jam Mascot, during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth Saturday. Visitors could offer suggestions for the new mascot's name.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 8:08 PM

DULUTH — Rhubarbara made a friend, but that friend doesn't have a name yet. That was just one of the sights at the annual Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth Saturday as hundreds stopped by to celebrate all things rhubarb.

Rhubarbaria, the iconic mascot of the festival, was joined by new Duluth's newest mascot. Visitors had a chance to offer suggestions for the mascot's name, which will be announced at a later date.

The event, which went from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured a number of attractions, including food, face paining, a kids run, kubb, music and as organizers promised, "pie, pie, and more pie."

The annual Rhubarb Festival supports the work of Duluth social services nonprofit CHUM.

A sign at a festival.
A sign for the Rhubarb Festival hangs from two posts at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man holding a large stalk of rhubarb.
Mike Jensen, of Saginaw, poses with a large stalk of rhubarb that he entered in a contest during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A collection box for suggestions for a mascot name.
A collection box for suggestions for a name for the new Rhubarb Jam Mascot displayed on a table during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A girl places a pie in a bag for a customer.
Agnes Barthel, 17, of Duluth, right, places rhubarb pie in a bag for a customer while volunteering at the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People gathered for a festival
Volunteers help visitors at the front table during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man grilling brats.
Aaron Laszewski, of Duluth, prepares rhubarb brats on a grill while volunteering during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A person playing guitar and singing.
Hannah Rey performs the Sam Cooke song "Wonderful World" during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man holding up a pie while another man looks on.
Davis Linscott, of Clemson, South Carolina, right, holds a rhubarb pie while Clyde Finch, of Duluth, looks on while both volunteered in a food tent during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman paints the face of a young girl.
Debbie Freedman, left, paints a rainbow on the face of Cate Watt, 13, of Ames, Iowa, during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young girl shows off face with a rainbow painted on it.
Cate Watt, 13, of Ames, Iowa, shows off the rainbow that was painted on her face during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Merchandise at a festival.
Merchandise displayed on a table during the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A father and son playing kubb.
Colin Mackin, of Duluth, left, throws a baton while his son Evan Mackin, 8, of Duluth, looks on during a game of kubb at the Rhubarb Festival at the Holy Rosary campus of Stella Maris Academy in Duluth on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
