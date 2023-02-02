Anniversary of Duluth natural gas line rupture still shivers memories

DULUTH — A year has passed since a contractor inadvertently drove a piece of steel piling into one of the city’s major natural gas supply lines while working on the jumbled freeway interchange locals aptly nicknamed the “Can of Worms."

At 11:25 a.m. Jan. 27, 2022, the contractor called 911 and notified city officials that Duluth’s largest gas main had been struck near the railyard by 19th Avenue West and Michigan Street. The timing could hardly have been worse. With subzero temperatures descending, the city asked residents of its Lakeside and Woodland neighborhoods to dial down their thermostats to a maximum of 62 degrees.

The following afternoon, as crews raced to excavate the line, de-water it and make needed repairs, the heat restrictions were expanded to include all natural gas customers east of Lake Avenue.

It would take yet another couple days to return the line to service, and the city finally gave residents the go-ahead to crank up their furnaces to a more comfortable level at 11 a.m. Jan. 30. Air temps during the stretch dipped to 13 degrees below zero, with wind chills falling well beneath 20 below.

Crews made a temporary repair that held through the winter but knew that they would need to return to make a more permanent fix once the ground thawed. That final repair was completed in late May.

A loop was installed to bypass the section of pipe to be repaired, a 14-foot length of plastic pipe was replaced and laid within a steel casing attached at each end with sealing connectors.

“It’s a bit of a Frankenstein fix, but very functional,” said Noah Schuchman, the city's chief administrative officer. He noted that it also helped to be tackling the job at a time of year when demand for natural gas was less intense than in January.

Schuchman said the city worked hand in hand with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and its contractor, Ames/Kraemer, to execute the initial repair as quickly as possible. It then went back on its own to do the follow-up work that is expected to serve as a long-term fix.

He estimated that the city incurred about $40,000-$50,000 in total expenses related to the incident, between materials and labor, with staff logging significant overtime to return the line to service.

Those costs were borne by Comfort Systems, Duluth’s city-owned local water and gas utility, with the funds drawn from its operations budget. The expenditure was modest enough to have no effect on natural gas rates, Schuchman assured.

Had the impact of the mishap been longer-lasting or more expensive, Schuchman said the city likely would have sought compensation for the event. But he said city staff’s primary focus was on resolving the issue quickly and effectively.

“Certainly $40,000-$50,000 is a lot of money, but I would consider it less than a catastrophic expense,” Schuchman said.

In the wake of the accident, he said Comfort Systems has redoubled its efforts to improve redundancies in its natural gas supply network and has also fortified its message that contractors and residents alike must be fully informed about what infrastructure lies below before they undertake any groundwork.

“We do a lot of work to educate the public and work with contractors so that things like this don’t happen again,” Schuchman said.

Even so, he said the incident has made the city hyper-aware of the importance of maintaining a supply of repair parts for unexpected events.

Schuchman referred to the utility workers in the field who responded to the gas main break in the field last January as “the true heroes.”

“Imagine it’s 20 degrees below zero and there’s water everywhere, and you’re out there for a long stretch. Our staff was heroic to do that work. There were welders and mechanics, lead workers, utility operations folks and engineering folks. Everybody knew this was a serious problem, and they were really committed to working through the situation,” he said.

Schuchman also praised residents for responding to the city’s request that they shiver a bit or put on an extra sweater to reduce the load on the system.

“I really get that turning down the heat is not a popular thing to do. It certainly wasn’t in my house and understandably so. But one of the things I really appreciate is that people really care for each other and are willing to make that short-term sacrifice to make sure that their neighbors’ heat stays on and that everyone is able to maintain some degree of warmth,” he said.