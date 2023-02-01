Anderson won't seek third term on Duluth City Council

DULUTH — Gary Anderson announced Wednesday afternoon that he will not seek reelection to his Duluth City Council seat representing several of the city's eastern neighborhoods, including Hunters Park, Morley Heights, Woodland, Lakeside and Lester Park.

Anderson was first elected in 2015 and won a second term in 2019. He cut his teeth in politics by successfully campaigning for Minnesotans United for All Families in 2012, a group that ushered in the right to same-sex marriage in Minnesota.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Anderson said: "It has been a great privilege to serve the people of the 1st District and the city of Duluth for the past eight years. The day-to-day support of residents in connecting with their local government was the nuts and bolts of my service."

During his tenure, Anderson has served as council president, and chair of the personnel committee, as well as the public safety committee, most recently where he championed the drive to create and fund a Community Crisis Response Team, tasked with providing emergency support to people dealing with mental health and substance-abuse challenges.