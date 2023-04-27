An 'extraordinary person': Colleagues, friends celebrate life of Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski

DULUTH — Judge Sally Tarnowski died much too soon, but she “did a lot with her one wild and precious life,” Chief Judge Leslie Beiers said Thursday.

Tarnowski was the first woman to head the Northeastern Minnesota judiciary, pioneered mental health and Indian child welfare courts in Duluth and led an unprecedented shift to online court hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside the courtroom, the Duluth East Athletic Hall of Fame member was known to run circles around her friends — running, biking, golfing, playing pickleball, hunting or fishing — with a seemingly endless energy that allowed her to accomplish more before 8 a.m. than most people could in one day.

Chief Judge Leslie Beiers speaks in front of hundreds of attendees at the memorial service for Judge Sally Tarnowski on Thursday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“Sally was an extraordinary person,” Beiers said. “She was a wonderful judge, a fantastic friend. She was whip-smart, innovative, warm, compassionate, hardworking and fun. … She was a natural mentor to new judges; she had a way of making you believe in yourself. For a Minnesotan of Scandinavian descent, she was uncharacteristically direct — but she always did it in such a nice way.”

She believed each person who came before her deserved respect, acceptance and the chance to turn their life around. Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea

Hundreds gathered for a memorial service in a ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, nearly two months after Tarnowski, 63, was fatally struck by a car while on her beloved morning run during a vacation in Venice, Florida.

Her family was joined for the service by some two dozen state and federal judges, many local attorneys and court staff, law enforcement and even some former defendants who had appeared in Tarnowski’s courtroom.

“It was clear that Sally believed in the restorative redemptive power of the courts, both in Duluth and across Minnesota,” said state Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea.

“She championed innovative approaches like mental health courts and other rehabilitative approaches to justice," Gildea said. "She recognized that the people who came into our courts are not just case file members, but individuals often facing some of the toughest moments of their lives. She believed each person who came before her deserved respect, acceptance and the chance to turn their life around.”

Judge Sally Tarnowski readies herself for a day of hearing Indian Child Welfare Court cases. In 2015, she worked to create the court to provide a more culturally sensitive experience to Native American families in the legal system. Steve Kuchera / 2017 file / Duluth News Tribune

Colleagues said Tarnowski was particularly proud of her work to establish the Indian Child Welfare Court, which has served as a national model for courts to provide a more culturally sensitive approach in custody cases involving Native American families.

Bree Bussey, director of the Center for Regional and Tribal Child Welfare Studies, said it was the result of a training they attended together in August 2014. Tarnowski approached her immediately afterward and decided she wanted the program up and running by April.

Abandoning the traditional elevated bench, Tarnowski pulled together a few tables in her courtroom to set up a more relaxed, roundtable setting adorned with traditional Native American medicines.

State and federal judges leave Judge Sally Tarnowski's memorial service at its conclusion, followed by her family. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s not going to be perfect,” Bussey recalled the judge saying. “It’s going to be a work in progress. But I don’t want to talk about this for years. I want to start gathering information.”

The program evolved and grew, and was even highlighted by The Washington Post. Owing to her close ties with local tribes, Thursday’s service included a blessing by White Earth National spiritual leader Frank Goodwin and a performance by the Cedar Creek Drum Group.

I'm sure that her friends would agree with me when I say that Sally was always the coolest girl in the room. She was confident, warm, laughed easily, witty, kind and just downright fun. Judge Krista Martin, Pine County

Tarnowski also helped establish the South St. Louis County Mental Health Court in 2009, presiding over it until her death. It was well-known among her colleagues that those Friday morning sessions were her favorite part of the week, working with defendants to find treatment solutions and other resources that would help keep them from re-entering the criminal justice system.

Chris Dunker, a graduate of the South St. Louis County Mental Health Court, speaks about the impact Judge Sally Tarnowski had on his life. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Chris Dunker, who graduated from the program three years ago, said he came in as a combative participant. Tarnowski wouldn’t fight with him or lecture him, Dunker said, but she had a way of simply watching him that conveyed everything he needed to know.

“It was unbelievable the way she would do it,” he said. “After about six months, she had my full attention. I’m all in; you’ve got my attention.”

Those who spent time with Tarnowski know that a few blunt words, or even a glare, were often enough to bring everyone in the courtroom to attention. But she had a lighter side, too. Always one for a good prank, other judges who borrowed her courtroom would often encounter a plastic spider or rubber rat hiding on the bench.

Hundreds of community members attend the memorial service for Judge Sally Tarnowski in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Thursday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Tarnowski was a fierce supporter of the Minnesota Vikings, had an affinity for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and loved to cook for her colleagues and friends. Most of all, Beiers said, she “lit up the room” whenever she had a chance to talk about her two children, Katie and Ben.

Tarnowski also was survived by her longtime partner, Wayne Hibbard; her mother, Joan Sjogren; and brother, David Sjogren.

With 16 years on the bench, including four as chief judge for the 6th District, colleagues said she leaves a lasting legacy, having helped craft policies on a statewide level, recruit many new judges and urge colleagues to test out different ways of doing justice.

“She was present with committed and unwavering support,” said Judge Rachel Sullivan, who was encouraged by Tarnowski to apply for the Hibbing bench in 2018. “She gave encouragement, constructive criticism and always made herself available.

“She did this when she encouraged me to serve as assistant chief; when she encouraged Rebekka Stumme to become a judge; when she encouraged Michelle Anderson to formalize a mental health court in northern St. Louis County; when she supported the development of a domestic violence calendar. And I could go on and on.”

Judge Krista Martin, of Pine County, speaks at Thursday's memorial service for her friend and colleague Judge Sally Tarnowski. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Judge Krista Martin, of Pine County, had been friends with Tarnowski since they were both young attorneys in Duluth in the early 1990s. They enjoyed social functions together, took part in one another’s investiture ceremonies and served together on the Minnesota Judicial Council — sometimes engaging in spirited debates about how to solve the biggest challenges facing the state’s courts, but always remaining professional.

She said Tarnowski had a “gigantic heart” and called it a “blessing” to know her.

“I'm sure that her friends would agree with me when I say that Sally was always the coolest girl in the room,” Martin said. “She was confident, warm, laughed easily, witty, kind and just downright fun.”