'An avoidable tragedy': Duluth man's murder draws 16-year sentence

DULUTH — Kevin John Weiss Jr., as the youngest of seven siblings, was the "spoiled baby of the family," family said. He was known for his happy demeanor and a curiosity of the world that led to him pursuing a career in computer programming.

But Weiss also endured a tough life, starting with the loss of his father to suicide when he was a young boy. A serious car crash in his early 20s also inflicted serious physical injuries and resulted in a painkiller addiction that he fought until his final days.

Weiss, a 35-year-old father of one, was planning to enter treatment and was looking forward to a brighter future when he was fatally shot by a childhood friend in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood in December 2018, his sister, Wendy Waha, said.

"He still had dreams and goals he was pursuing," she said in a Duluth courtroom Monday.

Four years and two days after Weiss' murder, family members finally had their opportunity to address a judge — and the man responsible for killing their loved one in what they described as a "senseless act of violence."

Brian Ross Shaw

Judge Eric Hylden granted their request in sentencing Brian Ross Shaw, 38, of Carlton, to the maximum guideline term of 16 ½ years in prison.

"This was an avoidable tragedy from your perspective," Hylden told the defendant. "The idea that you came down from the (Iron) Range, had all sorts of time to turn around, to do something different — but you showed up with a loaded firearm, saying you wanted to use it, and you used it."

Shaw did not address the court and kept his head down through much of the hourlong hearing. Defense attorney Matthew Benfield argued for just under 12 years in prison, the minimum guideline term.

Shaw pleaded guilty in August to unintentional second-degree murder after a prolonged legal process that saw countless delays related to legal issues, COVID-19 and the defendant's health.

After initially claiming that the shooting was accidental — then later asserting self-defense in court — Shaw acknowledged he lacked legal justification for shooting Weiss during a confrontation outside a residence on the 100 block of West Reis Street on Dec. 10, 2018.

Authorities said Shaw, claiming to have a terminal illness and stockpiling guns, exchanged hostile text messages with Weiss before the shooting. Weiss, who was then dating Shaw's ex-girlfriend, had been kicked out of her residence and returned several days later, prompting Shaw to drive over an hour from his then-home in Hibbing to confront him.

Shaw initially told police that Weiss shoved him, causing the shotgun to unintentionally fire after hitting the ground. But prosecutors said analysis of the weapon showed that it could only be fired manually by moving the safety lever and pulling the trigger. An autopsy also determined that the shotgun pellets struck the victim in a downward trajectory.

Weiss' family, like the judge, made clear that Shaw had other options that night and ample time to reconsider before confronting the unarmed victim.

"What Brian did was unbelievable, and I’m only able to think of a couple words to describe his actions: devilish, selfish and childish," Weiss' 16-year-old son, Dylan McDevitt, wrote in a statement to the court. "I miss my dad more and more every single day. This was nothing more than a hateful murder."

Weiss' sister, Beth Allan, described him as "defenseless" against Shaw's firearm and asked the judge to "give us peace and honor our brother" with the maximum term.

"My mind keeps revisiting, physically feeling what the last moments of his life must have been like," she said. "The thoughts of him left completely alone in the cold darkness keep seeping into my mind. ... I want to see him. I want to talk to him. I want to tell him how much I love him. But I will never get that chance."

Family members said their grief has been compounded by numerous delays and Shaw's freedom on bond for much of the past four years. But Weiss' aunt, Amelia Mackle, said they "still want to believe in the justice system and that it stands for us."

"Our grief will go on long after Brian Shaw has served his sentence," she said. "The grief we are sentenced to has no allowable maximum."

Benfield, the defense attorney, contended that a lesser sentence was warranted because Weiss was the aggressor — texting "fight time" to two people minutes before the killing — and because Shaw grabbed some rags and attempted to administer CPR before first responders arrived.

"He rendered aid after the shooting in an effort to stop the bleeding and keep him alive," Benfield said.

But St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme said it was Shaw who put himself in the situation with his "wrong, tragic decisions." He noted the defendant, while on bond, was subsequently charged with a number of domestic violence-related offenses, including a conviction for second-degree assault.

"Mr. Shaw has not shown to the court that he is amenable to any sort of supervision," Stumme said. "He’s not deserving of any sort of mercy. He’s not shown any desire to rehabilitate himself. It would not be in the interests of public safety to sentence to anything less than the top of the range."

Family members audibly breathed a sigh of relief as Hylden agreed, imposing the 198-month sentence that will keep Shaw behind bars for at least 11 years before he is eligible for supervised release.

"This will not make our family whole again," Waha said, "but will protect others from his instability and faulty belief that he can bring a loaded firearm to a confrontation."