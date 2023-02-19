Aircraft makes emergency landing on Big Lake

PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP — A hobby pilot landed his stricken plane on Big Lake in Carlton County on Saturday afternoon.

At 12:58 p.m., the Carlton County Sheriff's Office received a report of a home-built fixed-wing aircraft that lost part of its landing gear on takeoff from Fish Lake in Fredenberg Township in St. Louis County, a problem the pilot was aware of.

According to a media release from the sheriff's office, the pilot decided to make an emergency landing on Big Lake, completing it without injury to himself or any emergency personnel or bystanders.

The sheriff's office and Fond du Lac Police Department will continue to investigate the incident, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.