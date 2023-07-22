Air-quality alert issued for northern Minnesota

DULUTH — It's back. Smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia, Canada has moved into the region, prompting the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue another air-quality alert for much of central and northern Minnesota.

The alert is in effect from Saturday afternoon until 6 p.m. Monday as fine particle levels are expected to reach levels unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Minnesota Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season MPCA meteorologist Nick Witcraft said another shot of smoke from wildfires in Quebec could worsen air quality even further in southeast Minnesota later Tuesday night and Wednesday

"On Sunday, as the smoke band continues to move across northern Minnesota, additional smoke will reach the ground across northeast and central Minnesota. As daytime heating increases surface temperatures and mixes the atmosphere, elevated smoke will reach the ground around midday," the MPCA said in its alert.

By Monday, the wind direction should change and push the ground-level smoke to the east, leading to improved air quality in central and north central Minnesota. But air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups in Northeast Minnesota on Monday.

People in sensitive groups should reduce outdoor physical activities and take more frequent breaks during the alert, the MPCA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fine-particle pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, nose, and throat and cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue. Smoke particles are small enough that they can be breathed deeply into lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can lead to illnesses such as bronchitis or aggravate existing chronic heart and lung diseases, triggering heart palpitations, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes, the MPCA noted.