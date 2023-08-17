Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota

The alert will be in effect all day Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs until 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:13 PM

DULUTH — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota on Thursday and Friday due to fine particle levels propelled by a strong cold front. Air quality is expected to reach the red, or unhealthy, air quality index level for much of eastern Minnesota due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada according to the MPCA alert brief.

Southerly winds by Friday afternoon should help disperse the smoke levels and air quality should improve by late Friday.

The red level is considered unhealthy for everyone across northeast and east central Minnesota from the Twin Cities to International Falls, Duluth to Grand Portage. Everyone in the red region should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors, according to the report.

Pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat and cause coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath. Smoke particles are small enough that they can be breathed deeply into lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can lead to illnesses such as bronchitis or aggravate existing chronic heart and lung diseases, triggering heart palpitations, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes, the MPCA noted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
