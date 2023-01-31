6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

The nearly 300-mile race ended Tuesday in Grand Portage.

sled dog race
Keith Aili leaves the Mineral Center checkpoint Tuesday near Grand Portage.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
January 31, 2023 03:04 PM
GRAND PORTAGE — Keith Aili won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on Tuesday, crossing the finish line along Lake Superior in Grand Portage at about 2:59 p.m. with 8 dogs.

The Ray, Minnesota, musher took the lead late Monday when he caught up with defending champion Ryan Anderson's team.

Anderson, who left the last checkpoint 12 minutes behind Aili with 9 dogs, finished about 8 minutes later. Sarah Keefer was in third with 10 dogs.

The nearly 300-mile-long race began Sunday at Billy's Bar in Duluth and followed snowmobile trails along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail.

Racers are finishing at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.

This year's field saw 17 teams start the race. Two dropped out as of Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated; check back for updates.

sled dog race
Keith Aili pauses to talk with the media at the Mineral Center checkpoint.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
sled dog race
Ryan Anderson speaks to the media at the Mineral Center checkpoint.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
