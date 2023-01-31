Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

GRAND PORTAGE — Keith Aili won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on Tuesday, crossing the finish line along Lake Superior in Grand Portage at about 2:59 p.m. with 8 dogs.

The Ray, Minnesota, musher took the lead late Monday when he caught up with defending champion Ryan Anderson's team.

Keith Aili has won the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon pic.twitter.com/BHB9z7Kvwo — Jimmy Lovrien (@JimmyLovrien) January 31, 2023

Anderson, who left the last checkpoint 12 minutes behind Aili with 9 dogs, finished about 8 minutes later. Sarah Keefer was in third with 10 dogs.

The nearly 300-mile-long race began Sunday at Billy's Bar in Duluth and followed snowmobile trails along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail.

Racers are finishing at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.

This year's field saw 17 teams start the race. Two dropped out as of Tuesday afternoon.

Keith Aili pauses to talk with the media at the Mineral Center checkpoint. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune