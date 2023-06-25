Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth scenic railroad to resume operations after 3-year hiatus

A volunteer organization dedicated to preserving the city's heritage has demonstrated remarkable stamina.

A locomotive going on a test run
Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad volunteer engineer Rich Johnson, left, and supervisor of locomotive engineers Kim Culp help with testing a locomotive on Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 9:47 AM

DULUTH — After a three-year hiatus, the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad is nearly ready to roll once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive cleanup of the former U.S. Steel Corp. Superfund site tag-teamed to sideline the excursion rail service these past few years. But the volunteer-run railroad has faced a multitude of challenges in the past decade.

Harold Dols, an engineer and board member of the LS&M, said floodwaters forced damaged bridges to be replaced on the front end, and then the environmental remediation work at the U.S. Steel property caused people to question whether rail service through the area should be restored or if it simply should be replaced with a non-motorized recreational trail.

“So, it’s been a 10-year struggle for us, and we are ready to start rolling,” Dols said. “We’ve had some dedicated people just giving their all to keep this railroad alive. We’re an all-volunteer organization that believes in the LS&M’s history, the ride itself, the organization and what this provides tourists and the people of Duluth. It’s really a gem."

Ultimately, officials agreed the corridor could accommodate both a restored train line and a bike/pedestrian pathway.

A historic locomotive on railroad tracks.
Employees and volunteers with the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad sit inside a locomotive while testing an engine borrowed from Wisconsin's Great Northern Railroad in Trego.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

About a couple miles of track was temporarily removed to facilitate the cleanup of the U.S. Steel site, but David Bogrien said the line has been replaced, along with a few bridges, and should be ready for traffic shortly.

The LS&M doesn’t have a date certain for its resumption of service but is shooting for mid-July.

Men helping with a test run for a historic locomotive
Employees and volunteers with the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad inspect a locomotive.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Duluth primary voting guide
Annual festival celebrates all things rhubarb to Duluth
Fire strikes, badly damages Papa Charlie's restaurant ahead of Lutsen bike race
Body recovered from Lake Nebagamon

Would-be passengers are already asking for tickets, but LS&M volunteer Pat Johnson said sales won’t begin until an exact timeframe can be firmed up, likely in the next week or two. She advises people to watch the railroad’s website and Facebook page for the latest updates. The scenic railroad's season usually runs through mid-October, showcasing the fall colors of the St. Louis River valley.

Besides waiting for the tracks to be restored, the LS&M faced another difficulty. The railroad had used some of the downtime to tackle equipment repairs, including a replacement of the worn wheels of its main locomotive, a 1946 center-cab engine from the Flambeau Paper Co. in Park Falls, Wisconsin. But that project ran into supply chain delays, as parts that used to originate in war-torn Ukraine were no longer available.

A historic locomotive inside of a shop.
The Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad's primary locomotive awaits repairs.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The delay could have forced the LS&M to shorten its season even further but for the generosity of another organization, the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad in Trego, which has temporarily lent the LS&M an engine. Bolgrien said the locomotive is similar to the LS&M’s, although it handles and brakes a bit differently. Volunteer crews will be training in the next few weeks to become comfortable with the new engine and to dial in their safety-first operations of it.

A sign on a locomotive
A sign on a locomotive leased by Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad that Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad is using.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“We need to give a big shout-out to Greg Vreeland,” said Dols, referring to the Great Northern’s operator.

“It’s just a testament to the kind of extraordinarily generous people involved in these kinds of organizations,” Dols said.

A man inside of a passenger rail car.
Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad president Joel Manns describes some of the characteristics inside of a historic passenger car at the railroad's shop.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The LS&M also has used some of the down time to undertake work on its 6-mile rail line and to make improvements to its railcars, including the reconstruction of its open-air “safari car.”

A historic caboose and railroad safari car
The Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad's historic caboose, left, and safari car.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“We have a very dedicated group of volunteers, and we didn’t lose many over the shutdown,” Bolgrien said.

A man cleaning part of a locomotive
Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad board member and volunteer Harold Dols wipes down a rail on a locomotive.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

He said the LS&M also has taken time to refine its storytelling.

“A big part of our mission is to really educate folks about the St. Louis River, to give them an experience that tells the cultural and environmental stories of the river. So, we took time to look at our narration and signage, to make sure it is correct and engaging,” Bolgrien said.

That story includes the role the railroad played in Duluth’s growth, the transformation of the river corridor from the unspoiled area American Indians treasured to the industrialized waterfront that followed and the efforts to restore the area years later.

A man leaning out of a window of a locomotive at rest and talking to two other men.
Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad volunteer engineer Rich Johnson leans out of a window of a locomotive.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dols contends it’s a heritage worth preserving.

“We’ve been here for more than 40 years, and we hope to be here for another 40 years and counting,” he said.

Historic railroad cars
Inside the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad's historic safari car as seen Saturday. A historic caboose sits at rest on the left while a locomotive goes on a test run on the right.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A historic locomotive leaving through a giant garage door.
Employees and volunteers with the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad drive a locomotive through a door at their shop ahead of a test run.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
