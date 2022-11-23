SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After near-strike, University of Minnesota officials to consider new service worker deal

The union represents about 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other service workers at the five campuses, including the University of Minnesota Duluth.

UMD campus.
The University of Minnesota Duluth campus Aug. 4.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
November 23, 2022 04:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — After union membership approved it earlier this month, a new contract between Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota is en route to a Board of Regents meeting in December for final approval.

By a vote of 670-132 in early November , Teamsters members ratified a new contract with the university system that includes a $20 hourly starting wage for all union members and aggregate raises of at least 12% over the span of the three-year contract, which is set to expire in June 2025.

The union represents about 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other service workers at the U’s five campuses, including the University of Minnesota Duluth, where about 150 Teamsters members are employed.

University officials are set to hold a vote of their own on the agreement in a few weeks. The Board of Regents’ Finance and Operations Committee is set to meet Dec. 15 to consider and presumably approve the new contract, which would forward it to a meeting of the board the next day for final approval. The board typically doesn’t meet in November, according to university communications staff.

University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Teamsters, University of Minnesota reach tentative deal, avoiding strikes in Twin Cities, Duluth
Union members are set to vote on the new agreement in the next few weeks. It includes a $20 minimum wage for union members and at least 13% pay hikes over the next three years.
October 22, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

The new contract comes after school and union leaders struck a deal early Oct. 22, avoiding a strike that union staff had broadly agreed upon about two weeks prior. The union held a “practice picket” outside Centennial Hall at the U’s Minneapolis headquarters in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the new wage floor and raises, the new contract also calls for year-round dining service workers to be scheduled for at least 30 hours of work each week during the relatively slow summer months, according to a summary of the tentative agreement union staff promoted on Facebook before members voted.

It also allows the union to have a member sit on the Twin Cities campus’s Sustainability Committee and adds Juneteenth as a paid holiday, among other benefits.

Related Topics: DULUTHUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTHUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler