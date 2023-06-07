99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

About 180 earn degrees from Duluth-area alternative, online schools

About 40 students graduated from Duluth Public Schools’ online high school and 140 graduated from the district’s alternative high school, its adult education program and more.

Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation
Jaycee Lindstrom, left, takes a family photo as Cedar Canfield, second from right, prepares to graduate from Academic Excellence Online on Tuesday. She is flanked by her parents, Elaine and Jeremy Canfield.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 8:14 AM

DULUTH — About 180 students earned a diploma from Duluth Public Schools on Tuesday, but not from either of the district’s flagship high schools.

The online high school, Academic Excellence Online, graduated 11 students at the St. Louis County Depot’s auditorium. Around 30 students received diplomas in the spring, but weren’t present at that ceremony.

11 students in gray graduation caps and gowns pose for a photo while holding diplomas
Eleven of the approximately 40 students who graduated Tuesday from Duluth Public Schools' online high school.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

Tuesday evening at the College of St. Scholastica, 100 students earned diplomas from the district’s Area Learning Center, an alternative high school; approximately 30 received a GED or adult diploma from Duluth Adult Education; and about a dozen graduated from the district’s Bridge and Transition 12 programs, which help students in special education earn diplomas.

“We’re here to celebrate the graduating Class of 2021 — I mean ’23,” quipped Area Learning Center graduate Andrew Koski to the crowd of a few hundred at the ceremony. “Sorry, three senior years goes by quick.”

Duluth Public Schools alternative high school graduation
Soon-to-be graduates await diplomas during commencement for alternative high schools.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune
Woman in blue cap and gown sings into microphone on stage
Area Learning Center graduate Grace Wilson sings the national anthem at the graduation ceremony for Area Learning Center, Duluth Adult Education, and Bridge and Transition 12 programs.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

A student or two from each of the schools thanked their teachers and classmates and doled out nuggets of wisdom: Pursue your dreams, embrace change, never stop learning, be proud of the hard work you’ve done, and remember that only you can live your life.

Peter Atiemo, the dental clinic director at Lake Superior Community Health and the ceremony’s keynote speaker, noted that students’ families and other supporters were metaphorically and literally behind them there.

Duluth Public Schools ALC DAE T12 2023 graduation 02
Peter Atiemo, the dental clinic director at Lake Superior Community Health, was the keynote speaker at the graduation for alternative high schools.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

“There’s a reason why your families are here, and your friends are here to celebrate with you,” Atiemo said. “Those are the people who will help push you and they will help guide your momentum forward.”

The keynote speaker at the online high school’s graduation at the Depot that afternoon was Joseph Schinger, one of the school’s teachers. Between well-wishes, Schinger told the soon-to-be graduates that happiness comes from overcoming obstacles and warned them about relying too heavily on artificial intelligence.

Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation 02
Academic Excellence Online Coordinator Chris Vold, right, goes over the commencement plan with soon-to-be graduates from the online high school.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s human nature to keep improving our plight, but the paradox here is that it goes against what ultimately makes us feel good,” Schinger said. “My point of all of this is not about using ChatGPT on your schoolwork. ... It is more about fighting the growing temptation to employ AI to do the hard stuff in your life. It will feel inconvenient, but stay disciplined. If you do find yourself using it, make sure it’s for good and not to abuse its power.”

Superintendent John Magas, who said he had ChatGPT produce a poem about the school’s graduating class in about 10 seconds, said that such products have no figurative heart or soul.

Duluth Public Schools alternative high schools graduation_4
Students file into Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica ahead of the graduation ceremony for alternative schools.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

“These are what make humanity, and these are what make us who we are,” Magas said. “These are the currencies of the future: heart and soul.”

East High School’s graduation was scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, at Amsoil Arena.

Denfeld High School’s is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at the school’s auditorium.

other local graduations

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
