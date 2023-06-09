A new Central Alumni Association readies a collection of Duluth school memorabilia

DULUTH — A few months after it was torn down, nearly a year after a collection of its memorabilia was auctioned off, and more than a decade after it closed, graduates from Duluth’s Central High School are forming a new alumni association — and showcasing a collection of recovered memorabilia as they get their footing.

The Duluth Central Alumni Association is governed by a group of six volunteers, all of whom are alumni of either the Central High School that stood near the top of the city’s hillside, which Duluth Public Schools sold and demolished last year, or its predecessor, Historic Old Central High School, which the school district sold in 2020 and is now on the verge of becoming an apartment building.

Association leaders have preserved an array of artifacts from both buildings. They also plan to publish a website for Central alumni and plan all-class gatherings.

This panoramic photo from 1925 is one of many items from Duluth Central High School slated to be on display at the St. Louis County Depot. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

It was traumatic for many alumni to see their old high school torn down, according to Barb Darland (formerly Jankowski), the association’s secretary and one of its board members.

“With that, they feel the memories were destroyed as well, which is not the case. We hope to continue to get more people involved at an organic level in terms of creating events and things like that to bring us together as a community,” said Darland, who graduated from Central in 1977. “We are still a community, we just don’t have a space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the memorabilia on display at the Central Alumni Association's temporary exhibition at the St. Louis County Depot. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

More immediately, the association has commissioned a temporary display of many of those artifacts at the St. Louis County Depot. Arranged there beginning Monday, June 12, will be a collection of old yearbooks, a segment of the hilltop Central’s gym floor emblazoned with its Trojan mascot, old letter jackets and band uniforms, the “D,” C,” “H,” and “S” taken from the newer school’s facade before it was demolished, and more.

Curator Gary Lundstrom of Duluth unloads boxes containing artifacts from Duluth Central High School at the St. Louis County Depot on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Towering above it all is a toothpick replica of the older Central, painstakingly made by Jerry Hackett, an alumnus who lives in Shakopee, Minnesota. Displayed below that are a bowl and spoon awarded each year in the early 1900s to the “best girl mixer” and “homeliest boy fusser,” respectively — seniors who contributed to the school the most, according to Gary Lundstrom, a 1976 Central graduate who designed and developed the temporary Depot exhibit for the association.

This bowl and spoon are going to be on display with many other artifacts from Duluth Central High School at the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lundstrom said he wanted to strike a balance between the “old” Central and the “new” one, and has memorabilia from each decade of either school’s existence represented at the exhibit.

A piece of the hardwood basketball floor from Duluth Central High School is on display at the St. Louis County Depot on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I wanted it to have the effect that people will know that the legacy isn’t going to die. That the alumni association is committed to making this a long and stable organization that is all about stewarding and carrying on Central’s legacy through the artifacts,” Lundstrom told the News Tribune. “It brings it alive. That’s the bottom line: It brings the past alive and makes connection.”

Many of the items to be displayed at the Depot were purchased at an auction last August.

MORE ABOUT THE CENTRAL AUCTION



Don Ness, Duluth’s former mayor and the association’s president who graduated from Central in 1992, cried foul on Facebook when he saw the auction. At the auction, he and other alumni snatched up a host of Central uniforms, photographs, and so on.

Gary Lundstrom of Duluth hauls in a load of boxes containing artifacts from Duluth Central High School at the St. Louis County Depot on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The alumni association, Ness said, started with that auction but has since grown more formal. It’s currently registered as a nonprofit business with the state government and is awaiting federal certification as a tax-exempt organization. A Facebook group of the same name has about 2,500 members thus far.

Gary Lundstrom shows the ceremonial bowl traditionally given to the "best girl mixer" each year at Duluth Central High School. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

The association hopes to do as much as it can to cultivate and promote the schools’ history, Ness said. That could mean digitized yearbooks or other historic photos available on the association website, or stories about prominent Central alumni, or, possibly, an annual in-person celebration of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this point, it’s kind of a very small group of alumni who’ve been pouring their heart and soul into the creation of this,” Ness said of the association, “because we feel like there’s a real need and desire for folks to maintain that connection to Central High School.”