911 threats to Denfeld, other Northland schools deemed not credible

DULUTH — Police believe that threats made late Tuesday morning at multiple Northland schools are not credible.

At least one 911 call made from out of state threatened Denfeld High School and three other schools in St. Louis County, according to Duluth Public Schools spokesperson Adelle Wellens. Authorities believe it’s a case of “swatting": a hoax call made to 911 or other emergency services to bring armed police officers, such as a SWAT team, to a specific home, place of business or other location.

“There is no active threat,” Wade Rasch, a supervising deputy at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

School district staff in Duluth nonetheless barred Denfeld students from eating lunch off-campus, and said there was a “heavy” police presence at the school Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear which schools outside Duluth received similar threats.

Similar threats were made to schools in Bemidji , Alexandria and Austin , Minnesota, on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.