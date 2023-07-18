9 train cars, some carrying hazardous substances, derail near Cook

FIELD TOWNSHIP — Nine train cars, two of which contained hazardous substances, derailed Monday night near Cook.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., St. Louis County deputies and Cook firefighters responded to a Canadian National Railway train derailment about 6 miles north of Cook. Five of the derailed train cars landed on their side and four remained upright, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Two of the train cars were carrying hazardous liquefied petroleum gas (propane and butane). No leaks or spills were observed. The derailment occurred in a rural, non-residential area and the public is not in danger, the news release said.

St. Louis County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.