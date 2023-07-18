6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

9 train cars, some carrying hazardous substances, derail near Cook

No spills were reported.

white train car that reads "non-odorized liquefied petroleum gas" in black letters
A train car carrying liquefied petroleum gas.
porpeller / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By Staff reports
Today at 7:56 AM

FIELD TOWNSHIP — Nine train cars, two of which contained hazardous substances, derailed Monday night near Cook.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., St. Louis County deputies and Cook firefighters responded to a Canadian National Railway train derailment about 6 miles north of Cook. Five of the derailed train cars landed on their side and four remained upright, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Two of the train cars were carrying hazardous liquefied petroleum gas (propane and butane). No leaks or spills were observed. The derailment occurred in a rural, non-residential area and the public is not in danger, the news release said.

St. Louis County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

also read

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Moose Lake worker addresses attacker at sentencing
3m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northlandia Episode 20 Promo
Local
Listen: The Duluth park that honors a historic street surface
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Superior's South Pole Bar exploded 40 years ago
1h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake worker addresses attacker at sentencing
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Venus crescent
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Venus shares a croissant; aurora poised to strike
18h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
Local
Warrant issued for Duluth man who posted 'Turtleboy' threats
20h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Born Too Late plays from the back of a float
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Festival by the Lake and more
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler