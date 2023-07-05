$8.2 million grant to make Duluth's Lakewalk safer, more resilient

DULUTH — Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Leif Erikson Park on Wednesday morning, where she announced the city is about to receive $8.2 million in federal aid to upgrade its popular Lakewalk.

Reflecting on the recent Fourth of July celebration, Klobuchar said: “It gave us a moment to step back and think about our democracy and our government and how important it is to remember that what divides us is so much smaller than what unites us. And one of the things that unites us is making sure we have beautiful spaces for both the people who live in the Arrowhead, as well as our visitors, to use.”

Klobuchar said Duluth’s tourism industry has a direct estimated economic impact of about $780 million, according to the most recent figures she has seen.

The funds will be used to redo about a 2.5-mile stretch of the Lakewalk from the corner of the lake to 26th Avenue East.

“It will be reconstructed to be more resilient, to be more accessible and to be more safe,” said Jim Filby Williams, director of Duluth’s parks, libraries and properties. The project will widen the path and separate bikes from pedestrian traffic where space allows.

The Lakewalk sustained significant storm damage in 2017 and 2018, and Filby Williams said the city set aside about $5.5 million “that would be our leverage to pull in state and federal funding.”

The 20% match Duluth has pledged for the final 2.5 miles of improvements will draw down those funds, which have also been used for seawall improvements and ongoing work at Brighton Beach.

Filby Williams said the city has successfully secured more than $50 million in additional funding for Lakewalk improvements.

“We’ve pulled in more than $9 of outside money for every dollar of city investment. And I think that reflects the national and regional importance of the asset. Our connection to the lake, as the mayor correctly stated, is the underlying engine of the community we’ve become and without which we would be at a significant disadvantage economically,” he said.

Mayor Emily Larson noted that the Lakewalk funding is the second allocation of federal infrastructure support the city has received through the RAISE program — a U.S. Department of Transportation acronym for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. Duluth earlier learned it had garnered another $25 million in aid to reconstruct a portion of West Superior Street that runs through Lincoln Park.

“It is really exceptional to get two of these grants back to back,” she said, thanking Klobuchar for her support for important local projects.

Larson said the Lakewalk improvements will build on other community investments that are already in the works, pointing to the much-anticipated renovation of the armory building across the street from Leif Erikson Park’s rose garden.

“So, this is going to be a great double down of investment for a project like that,” she said.

Mark Poirier, executive director of the Armory Arts & Music Center, agreed, saying, “I think there’s incredible synergy and potential between the Lakewalk and the rose garden and the Armory.”

“I think they kind of anchor this little spot on the Lakewalk and just make it all the more special. This grant is a great opportunity for us all,” Poirier said.

In places, the Lakewalk will be moved farther inland to reduce the risks of future storm damage, and where that’s not an option, Filby Williams said the city will reinforce the shoreline, But he said the extent of that work will be modest in comparison to some of the work done in the Canal Park area, where large quantities of rock were hauled in to gird the shore against erosion. He described the scope of the pending project as “nothing so obtrusive as the stone armoring down there.”

Filby Williams credited the leadership of the St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority for its flexibility in relocating fencing to accommodate some of the Lakewalk improvements.

He noted that this will involve rerouting part of the Lakewalk as it travels through Leif Erikson Park, where Filby Williams said: “There will be an accessible bypass that will stay right with the rail line and keep the path at a wheelchair-accessible grade and then bring you up into the middle of the park, without the necessity of having to climb two big hills.”