7 candidates seek 3 Duluth School Board seats, triggering primary

DULUTH — A large field of School Board hopefuls means a primary election this summer.

After the filing period ended Tuesday afternoon, seven people had formally declared their candidacy for Duluth School Board. Four of them are running for District 3, which represents the city’s center. They're set to compete in a primary Aug. 8 to narrow that race to two candidates before the general election Nov. 7.

The other two up-for-grabs seats, one of which represents the district as a whole and the other of which represents eastern Duluth, did not attract enough candidates to trigger a primary.

The four candidates for District 3 seat include:



Henry Banks, an independent contractor with the Minnesota chapter of Opportunity Starts at Home and one of the founders of the Clayton Jackson McGhie lynching memorial in downtown Duluth.

Valerie Joeckel, a family coach for a Duluth-area nonprofit that serves homeless families and a longtime advocate for unhoused people in the Duluth area.

Loren Martell, a semi-retired owner of a Duluth-based water systems service business who has reported on the district for the Duluth Reader newspaper and is a regular candidate for school board seats.

Matthew Moses, a data architect at IBM and freelance photographer who teaches a class each fall at the College of St. Scholastica.

Running for the at large seat, which encompasses the entire district:

Alanna Oswald, a former Duluth Public Schools employee who is pursuing a third term on the board.

Stephanie Williams, a business adviser for the Northeast Entrepreneur Fund and a founder of the BIPOC Business Directory.

Running unopposed for the District 2 seat, which covers much of eastern Duluth, is Sarah Mikesell, a volunteer at Moms Demand Action who works in the quality management department at St. Luke’s.

The two new additions to the field are Banks and Martell, each of whom filed Tuesday to run for the District 3 seat.

Banks told the News Tribune that he’s working toward an inclusive and high-quality public education for all.

“We can make this school system the best in the state, if not the best in the nation,” Banks said. “So I want to be a part of that process, if you will, in getting our school district to that level because, years ago, Duluth Public Schools were amongst the best in the country, and I want to see us get back to that level.”

Martell has run for the board frequently. A ready critic of the district’s “Red Plan” to rework its facilities, which ultimately closed Central High School, Martell said he believes the city’s center has gotten the short end of the figurative stick.

“I am very interested in getting on the board because I would be focused on overseeing and monitoring all the extra money that will soon be pouring in from the state,” he said Wednesday. “I want to make sure that District 709 maximizes the value, the education of all that money and staves off any further burden borne by local taxpayers.”