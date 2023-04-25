5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts

SUPERIOR — On April 26, 2018, an explosion and fire rocked the Husky Energy refinery in Superior.

And after five years of reconstruction, the facility is beginning to reopen.

"We have commenced restart of the refinery and introduced crude in late March," said Doreen Cole, senior vice president of downstream manufacturing at Cenovus, which now owns the refinery. "So the restart process is underway."

Additional details on the restart timeline are expected to be made public Wednesday morning when Cenovus releases its first-quarter financial results.

The rebuild of the facility has taken longer and cost more than first expected.

Original rebuild estimates predicted it would cost $400 million with a startup in 2021.

The most recent cost estimate put the total at $1.2 billion, Cole said. The company has said insurance "substantially" covers that cost.

Two towers sit in a staging area along Stinson Avenue shortly after their arrival in Superior in 2020. The two towers, one 90 feet long and the other 110 feet long, will be used to process chemicals when the refinery resumes operation. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I think the term 'rebuild' captures why it does take that amount of time," Cole said. "There were a number of units that were completely reconstructed."

Employment is also expected to be higher than the 200 employees prior to the blast.

"Currently, our forecast is approximately 350 employees. ... We do have many more protocols and procedures in place. We want to make sure everything is adequately covered," Cole said.

Refinery to follow federal safety recommendations

In late December, the U.S. Chemical and Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its final report on the 2018 fire and explosion, reiterating that the explosion took place in the fluid catalytic cracking unit when air and hydrocarbons mixed during a planned turnaround. Key industry safeguards were not implemented, the report said.

The explosion sent debris as far as 1,200 feet and some struck an asphalt tank, puncturing it and causing 17,000 barrels of hot asphalt to pour out of it and catch fire.

More than 2,500 Superior residents were evacuated based on the potential risk of a toxic hydrofluoric acid release. While its tank was not damaged, and none of the chemical was released, the tank was closer to the fluid catalytic cracking unit than the damaged asphalt tank, making it possible, the report said.

The report noted key safety issues, including lack of industry guidance, safety process knowledge, emergency preparedness and essential safeguards and outdated equipment that failed to hold up during an extreme event.

It also issued a combined 10 non-binding recommendations to Cenvous and the refinery itself. The recommendations largely focus on best practices, training material and safety procedures in the fluid catalytic cracking unit, the source of the explosion.

In an email to the News Tribune, Cenovus said it "will incorporate all of the recommendations" made by the Chemical Safety Board in a timeline agreed upon by the company and federal agency. It has also made some changes already, including installing state-of-the-art equipment, monitoring tools, and using a simulator to practice a range of operating conditions.

"We will continue to work with the CSB as we progress the implementation of its recommendations directed to Cenovus’s U.S. operations." the company said.

The refinery's decision to continue using hydrofluoric acid came after opposition by community members and local lawmakers.

Cole said the company has installed additional measures to monitor and mitigate any leak.

The Chemical Safety Board also made recommendations to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.

The recommendation to the EPA urged the federal agency to develop a program to inspect fluid catalytic cracking units at refineries that have hydrofluoric alkylation units. The Chemical Safety Board also reiterated its position that the EPA should prioritize inspections of hydrofluoric alkylation units and urge refineries to explore safer technologies.

But only OSHA responded to the News Tribune's request for comment on the recommendations.

The blast injured 36 workers; 11 of those cases were considered to OSHA reportable, the Chemical Safety Board said.

In an email to the News Tribune, a Department of Labor spokesperson said: "We recognize the seriousness of this release and explosion that injured 11 workers. The Chemical Safety Board recommended that OSHA develop a guidance document for a performing process hazard analysis on operating procedures to address transient operation hazards in facilities with Process Safety Management covered processes. OSHA has preliminarily discussed this recommendation with the Chemical Safety Board, and we are now determining how we can best address this recommendation to protect workers."