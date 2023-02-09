99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 injured in Iron Range home explosion, fire

Three were taken to a Twin Cities hospital with "severe burns."

House partially collapsed and badly damaged by fire
A home at 15204 County Road 540 in the Buck Lake area of Itasca County was badly damaged by an explosion and fire Wednesday.
Contributed / Northland FireWire
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 01:26 PM
NASHWAUK — Five people were hospitalized after an Iron Range home explosion and fire Wednesday night.

Two adults and three children were in the residence at 15204 County Road 540, in the Buck Lake area roughly 12 miles north of Nashwauk, when the explosion was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were able to escape and make it to a neighbor's home. The sheriff's office said all were initially taken to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital before three were transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of "severe burns."

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the explosion. The Nashwauk, Hibbing, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Trout Lake and Balsam fire departments all responded, as did Nashawuk police and ambulance.

