5 injured in Iron Range home explosion, fire

NASHWAUK — Five people were hospitalized after an Iron Range home explosion and fire Wednesday night.

Two adults and three children were in the residence at 15204 County Road 540, in the Buck Lake area roughly 12 miles north of Nashwauk, when the explosion was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were able to escape and make it to a neighbor's home. The sheriff's office said all were initially taken to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital before three were transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of "severe burns."

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the explosion. The Nashwauk, Hibbing, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Trout Lake and Balsam fire departments all responded, as did Nashawuk police and ambulance.