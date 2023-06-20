4-year-old boy dies after ATV rollover in Hibbing gravel pit

HIBBING — A 4-year-old boy died at Fairview Range Hospital after he was involved in an ATV rollover at a gravel pit located between the Hill Rust Mine View and Mesabi Bike Trail.

Hibbing police responded to a report of the crash at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Jesse Alan Feltus, 28, was operating an ATV with two child passengers on board when the vehicle flipped, according to a news release from the Hibbing Police Department.

A 4-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. Feltus and another 7-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, police reported.

All the parties were wearing helmets.

"There were no signs of impairment or foul play at the time of the incident," the news release said. The crash remains under investigation.

Hibbing police were assisted on the scene by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Hibbing Fire Department and Chisholm Ambulance.