4 things you need to know about St. Louis County this week

DULUTH — Here are four things you need to know about St. Louis County this week. The St. Louis County Board met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday.

Bentley commended for PPE help

Nathan Bentley thought he was called before the board to give a report about how things were going at Bentleyville, which he did. But before he turned to leave, county staff presented him with a surprise commendation for his work to procure personal protective equipment in the early days of the pandemic.

St. Louis County Safety and Risk Management Director Joe Austin wrote, "Put simply, Nathan came in clutch. He was able to source us thousands of masks, KN95s, gowns and hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer when others could not. Nathan's support helped us provide our employees and area first responders with the PPE and supplies they needed to do their jobs as safely as possible during the first months of the pandemic response and throughout."

The county board heard final recommendations from the Center of Economic Inclusion, a St. Paul-based consulting service which spent 16 months observing, meeting with and surveying employees of the county on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. The results of the work showed a that the "county workforce lacks racial diversity, particularly at the leadership level" according to the report. When looking at the root causes of the disparities, the report states that "hiring and promotion processes lack consistency" and that there's a perception of a "good old boys and girls club" which hinders promotion of qualified candidates to leadership positions. Due to the lack of advancement opportunities, employee retention is also cited to be low.

County receives diversity, equity and inclusion report

Local St. Louis County tackles problems with systemic bias Earlier this month, the County Board heard the first report from a diversity, equity and inclusion audit being conducted by an outside agency.

The final report includes 23 recommendations, both long and short-term the county can put into practice to make the county a more diversity, equitable and inclusive place the work. These include hiring a chief equity and inclusion officer, county-wide racial equity training, reviewing hiring processes to reduce bias, and other ideas to improve hiring, retention and advancement of staff who are racially diverse.

Zeitgeist Arts receives support for film programs

Pending secondary approval at the next county board meeting, Zeitgiest Center for Arts and Community will receive one-time $60,000 funding to support the work with the Minnesota International Film Festival and training and education programs through the Minnesota Media Arts Schools in Chisholm and Duluth. The board voted unanimously to support the request at the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, it will go before them again at the next meeting on Jan. 3 for final approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

County HRA program helps first time home buyers

The county's housing and redevelopment authority received approval in a public hearing with the County Board to continue to participate in the Minnesota City Participation Program. The program uses tax exempt housing pool allocation which allows cities and counties to provide first-time home buyer loans to their communities with lower interest rates and closing costs and no administration fees.

St. Louis County, according to a report, was the third-highest user of the program funding in the last year and helped 102 families access $14 million in first-time home loans. Since 2004, the county have helped over 1,000 families access $113 million in first-time home loans.