4 people injured in house fire near Makinen Township

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four people were injured in a house fire early Monday morning in Unorganized Township 56R-16, near Makinen Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at 4:05 a.m., and were told the flames were coming from the exterior of the home, but everyone had been able to make it outside, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's office.

Two adults suffered severe burns; authorities airlifted one to a Duluth area hospital, while the other was airlifted to the burn unit at Hennepin County Medical Center, the news release said. Two other adults suffered less serious burns and were taken by private vehicles to local hospitals for treatment.

The house was deemed a total loss, according to the news release.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.