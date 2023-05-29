99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
4 people injured in house fire near Makinen Township

All four people suffered burns, two of whom had to be airlifted for severe burns, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire truck
A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire - rescue labelled on the side on the side.
stevenmaltby/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Staff reports
Today at 8:41 AM

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four people were injured in a house fire early Monday morning in Unorganized Township 56R-16, near Makinen Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at 4:05 a.m., and were told the flames were coming from the exterior of the home, but everyone had been able to make it outside, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's office.

Two adults suffered severe burns; authorities airlifted one to a Duluth area hospital, while the other was airlifted to the burn unit at Hennepin County Medical Center, the news release said. Two other adults suffered less serious burns and were taken by private vehicles to local hospitals for treatment.

The house was deemed a total loss, according to the news release.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
