News | Local
3 people escape fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood

One dog died and two cats were still missing Sunday morning.

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
January 29, 2023 11:59 AM
DULUTH — A woman and her two daughters escaped a house fire Sunday along with three dogs, but another dog died in the fire and several cats were missing.

The Duluth Fire Department responded at about 6:45 a.m. to a fire at a single family on 3200 block of Restormel Street, the fire department reported in a news release. Crews were told that two people and several pets were still in the burning house. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home, and heavy fire in the stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms and on the second floor. They confirmed that all three people and three dogs had managed to escape.

Additional crews helped search the house. In all, 22 firefighters from three stations responded and were on the scene for about three hours.

The initial damage estimate is $150,000. The woman and her daughters, who are displaced, are being assisted by neighbors and the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal's office.

Authorities ask that neighbors be on the lookout for the two missing cats.

Related Topics: DULUTHFIRESLINCOLN PARK NEIGHBORHOOD
