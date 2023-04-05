3 Northland teams set sights on robotics world championships

DULUTH — Three Northland teams, the Iron Mosquitos, the Hermantown Talons and the Denfeld Nation Automation are busily preparing to travel to Houston for the FIRST Robotics World Championships on April 19-22.

For some of the teams, it's their second trip, for others it's a chance to win after pandemic disappointments. But all of them are facing the financial constraints of last-minute trip planning and are looking to their communities for support.

The Iron Mosquitos prepare for first trip

This is the first time the Iron Mosquitos have earned a place at worlds. The team has been around since 2015 and consists of students from Northeast Range, Ely and Mesabi East, as well as one student from Virginia. Together, their team's school districts' area covers 1 million acres.

The team earned their spot at worlds during the Lake Superior Regional at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center by winning the Impact Award — the "most prestigious award" through FIRST, according to the robotics organization's website . It goes to teams that "best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST."

"We were so excited," said team build captain Greyson Reichensperger. "We were sitting up on the top row of the DECC and they expect the teams to walk down and it took a bit to walk down single file down there. There was a lot of tears, a lot of hugging and a lot of high-fives and congratulations."

The Iron Mosquitos Drive team prepares their robot, BMO, for their next match. Contributed / The Iron Mosquitos

The team made it to state in robotics the previous year, so Reichensperger said that was their "practice run" for going to worlds.

The team is working on preparing for worlds by making slight improvements to their robot, BMO (named after a teammate's cat, which was named after a character on the TV show "Adventure Time"), and designing T-shirts and buttons they plan to trade with other teams at worlds.

"That's what I'm most looking forward to," said rookie member Eva Morgan. "I think seeing all the top-tier robots in one place competing is going to be really fun to watch and fun to play with."

To support the Iron Mosquitos journey to worlds, visit their GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/f/iron-mosquitos-trip-to-worlds.

The Hermantown Talons return to worlds after 7 years

No current members of the Hermantown Talons robotics team were on the team last time they went to worlds. The team's captain had a sibling on the team and was able to go along to watch, but was only in middle school at the time. So the team has been itching for a return trip for the past few years and received the opportunity to return at the Minnesota North Star Regional held in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on March 26.

The Hermantown Talons robotics drive team operates their robot, Zip-Tied, in the final tiebreaker at the Minnesota North Star Regional on March 26. Contributed / Hermantown Talons

"We went in there, I think, with actually lower expectations than we had for Northern Lights," said Mateo Sandoval-Luna, the team's business captain and drive team member. "Then we ended up getting picked up by the Fourth Alliance and our alliance was good enough to make it to finals."

At first, teams are matched at random, but toward the end of the competition, teams of three form alliances. Sandoval-Luna said their robot's strong autonomous functions that helped give them the advantage over other teams. For the first 15 seconds of a match, the robots must function on their own, following programmed commands. Afterward, the robots are driven by members of the drive team.

The Hermantown Talons robotics team pose with their robot, Zip-Tied, at the Minnesota North Star Regional. Contributed / Hermantown Talons

"It was really close in all three matches towards the end," said Shane Mueller, a member of the business team and media outreach. "We were all like really digging our nails into our palms and just like, fingers crossed. It was very much an underdog thing because we're a very small team compared to people we were going against in finals. And then we lost one of the three games in finals. It was best of three and we lost one."

The team's robot is Zip-Tied, so named for the number of zip ties the team used on it. The name also spawned a new tradition for the team: They put a new zip tie on the robot for every match that they've won. So far, they're up to about 24 zip ties.

The team earned the Sustainability Award for their ability to sustain a team and for being very student-led.

Find out more about the Talons and support their journey to worlds on their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/the-talons-5232-robotics-team-is-going-to-state.

Denfeld returns to worlds after pandemic disappointment

Team captain Carter Wegler was on Denfeld Nation Automation last time they received an opportunity to go to worlds, in early March 2020. Unfortunately, that trip didn't happen.

The Denfeld Nation Automation team celebrate their win at the Minnesota North Star Regional on March 26. Contributed / Denfeld Nation Automation

"We went in 2016 and then we qualified in 2020, and well, it went away because of COVID," Wegler said. "That was my freshman year. It's been kind of a journey to get back there again."

The team earned their spot at worlds by receiving the Engineering Inspiration Award, which Wegler said is a bit of a misnomer.

"Its name is kind of a lie. It's for promoting engineering and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in your community, as well as for your robot," Wegler said. "And we did a lot of work in outreach and getting kids involved in STEM education. We're part of the Duluth STEAM festival, for example. They email us before they set the date to make sure we can be there."

Wegler said the team also focused on learning how to speak with the judges and describe their work.

"We really worked on that this year. The judges go around to your 10-foot-by-10-foot area called 'the pit,' and they'll be like, 'Tell me about your robot,' and you have to be ready to go," Wegler said. "That's something I think a lot of people don't know about robotics. It's as much about learning to talk and lead as it is learning the engineering and programming side."

The Denfeld Nation Automation's team's robot, μtemis, pronounced "mutemis," picks up a cone as part of the competition March 26. Contributed / Denfeld Nation Automation

The team's robot this year is named μtemis, pronounced "mutemis." It's made up of the Greek letter "μm," which is the symbol for micrometers, one of the smaller units of measurement, and for 'Artemis,' the Greek goddess of hunters.

"And we're the Denfeld Hunters, so there you go," Wegler said. "And the 'M' part is also partially named after 'Mini Matt,' one of our mentors."

To find out more about the Denfeld Nation Automation and support their Give MN campaign, visit givemn.org/story/Dna-Robotics59ca6b6e07950.