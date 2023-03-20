99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 more candidates enter Duluth City Council race

Incumbents Roz Randorf and Janet Kennedy and a repeat candidate, Ashlie Castaldo, have made their political intentions known.

City Hall
Duluth City Hall
File / News Tribune
Peter Passi
Peter Passi
Today at 3:43 PM

DULUTH — Three more City Council candidates are expected to enter the fray shortly.

Ashlie Castaldo plans to formally launch her campaign Friday; 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf revealed plans to seek a second term Monday; and 5th District Councilor and Council President Janet Kennedy told the News Tribune she expects to announce her reelection bid later this week.

New Duluth City Council president Janet Kennedy smiles outside of City Hall
Janet Kennedy.
Jed Carlson / 2023 file / Superior Telegram

Kennedy, the first African American person elected to the council, said: “I'm really looking forward to continuing to build consensus around policies that really make a difference and that matter to all citizens. I want to keep working hard for District 5 and making a difference in our neighborhoods, as well as looking at how we can increase business development in all our neighborhoods.”

Kennedy, who represents Duluth’s westernmost neighborhoods, will face a challenge from candidate Ginka Tarnowski, who entered the race Saturday.

Ginka Tarnowski.jpg
Local
Tarnowski to enter race for Duluth City Council's 5th District
The candidate seeks to replace Janet Kennedy.
March 15, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

In a statement announcing her candidacy, Randorf, who represents the 3rd District, including parts of the Hillside, Park Point, downtown and Duluth Heights neighborhoods, said: “I will look to the future with priorities that reflect my own values: a variety of quality housing for all incomes, protected natural resources for generations to come, sustainable economic development that provides jobs people can live on, safe neighborhoods that connect to a vibrant downtown district abundant with activity for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Roz Randorf headshot
Roz Randorf

Casting her hat into the at large race, Castaldo said she aims to become the first Hispanic and the first person with autism to be elected to the council. This campaign marks Castaldo’s second run for office, having made an unsuccessful bid in 2021.

AshlieCastaldo.jpg
Ashlie Castaldo

There will be two at large seats up for grabs this November, as incumbent councilors Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs have both decided to step down at the end of their terms.

Castaldo will formally announce her candidacy at noon Friday in Duluth’s Cascade Park, located at the intersection of Sixth Street and First Avenue West.

“I’m running because I love the city of Duluth so much, and I really want to give back to the city. And I feel there are people being unheard and want better representation,” she said, calling for improved disability accommodations in the community.

Arik Forsman.jpg
Local
Forsman becomes third Duluth city councilor to not seek reelection
The at large councilor looks forward to spending more quality time with his young family.
February 22, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
