3 injured in bus crash near Aurora

PALO — One person was airlifted to a hospital and two others suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed into a pickup truck early Thursday, authorities said.

The collision was reported at County Road 100 and Palo Road 41 in White Township just before 7:30 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The bus was transporting several students to Mesabi East High School in Aurora, about 10 miles north of the crash site.

Authorities said the bus failed to stop at the intersection, striking the truck before careening off the road and into some trees.

The driver of the pickup, Theodore Fredrickson, 53, of Makinen, was transported by North Memorial Air to an unspecified hospital with unknown injuries. Bus driver Bonnie Locken, 70, of Hoyt Lakes, was treated for minor injuries, as was one child.

No charges have been filed. The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

Also assisting were the Biwabik and Hoyt Lakes ambulance services; Lakeland and Palo fire departments; Palo first responders, East Range and Gilbert police departments; and Minnesota State Patrol.