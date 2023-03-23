99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 injured in bus crash near Aurora

Authorities said the bus, transporting students to Mesabi East High School, failed to stop at an intersection.

Bus crash.jpg
The scene of a crash involving a school bus, shown in the trees to the left, and a pickup truck in the Palo area Thursday morning.
Contributed / St. Louis County Sheriff's Office
By Staff reports
Today at 4:10 PM

PALO — One person was airlifted to a hospital and two others suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed into a pickup truck early Thursday, authorities said.

The collision was reported at County Road 100 and Palo Road 41 in White Township just before 7:30 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The bus was transporting several students to Mesabi East High School in Aurora, about 10 miles north of the crash site.

Authorities said the bus failed to stop at the intersection, striking the truck before careening off the road and into some trees.

The driver of the pickup, Theodore Fredrickson, 53, of Makinen, was transported by North Memorial Air to an unspecified hospital with unknown injuries. Bus driver Bonnie Locken, 70, of Hoyt Lakes, was treated for minor injuries, as was one child.

No charges have been filed. The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

Also assisting were the Biwabik and Hoyt Lakes ambulance services; Lakeland and Palo fire departments; Palo first responders, East Range and Gilbert police departments; and Minnesota State Patrol.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
