3 finalists named to succeed Tarnowski on Duluth bench

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to appoint one of the three women recommended by a screening committee.

By Tom Olsen
Today at 4:29 PM

DULUTH — Two current judicial officers and a supervisor in the local public defender's office were named Monday as finalists for a judgeship in Duluth.

The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection said it was recommending Clarissa Ek, Jessica Fralich and Nicole Hopps for the 6th Judicial District seat vacated by Judge Sally Tarnowski, who died unexpectedly while on vacation in March.

Portrait of woman is displayed above flowers at an event.
Local
FROM APRIL: An 'extraordinary person': Colleagues, friends celebrate life of Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski
A memorial drew hundreds to the DECC on Thursday to remember the jurist who was known for innovation and compassion.
April 27, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make a selection in the coming weeks. He is not bound by the list, but governors have traditionally followed the commission's recommendations.

Clarissa Ek

Ek, 45, is a child support magistrate for the 6th District. Serving at the pleasure of the district's judges, she is authorized to conduct hearings and issue orders for the payment of child support. As a former senior assistant St. Louis County attorney and Indian Legal Assistance Program staff attorney, she has significant experience in criminal, child protection and family law in district and appellate courts.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ek has also volunteered at First Witness Child Advocacy Center and the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault.

Jessica Fralich

Fralich, 49, likewise, has judicial experience, currently presiding over housing, harassment, order for protection, small claims, minor civil and family court matters as a referee for the 6th District. She was previously a prosecutor for St. Louis County, serving a stint as the head of the Iron Range division, and also handled real estate and family law in private practice.

Outside the courtroom, Fralich has served as a member of Men as Peacemakers' Domestic Violence Restorative Circles program, the Duluth Domestic Violence Response Team and the Range Coordinated Community Response Team.

Nicole Hopps

Hopps, 42, is a managing attorney for the 6th District public defender's office, overseeing attorneys and support staff in southern St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties. Working in the areas of rehabilitative justice, diversion and welfare, she also maintains an active caseload of indigent clients.

In the community, Hopps has served with the Carlton County Community Outreach Program, the South St. Louis County Mental Health Court and Indian Child Welfare Act Court teams.

Ek and Hopps were both previously finalists for a seat on the Carlton County bench in 2021.

Tarnowski, 63, died March 6 after being struck by a car while on a morning run in Venice, Florida. She was one of the longest-serving members of the 6th District bench, having been appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2007 before getting reelected to three full terms.

The 6th District includes 16 judges at six courthouses in St. Louis, Carlton, Cook and Lake counties. Judges appear on the ballot in all four counties and must live within the district.

Half of the district's judges are chambered in Duluth, but Walz, the second-term Democrat, has appointed only one: Shawn Pearson, who took office in 2021 as the Northland's first Black judge.

By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
