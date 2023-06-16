Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
3 displaced by Lincoln Park fire

Firefighters credited smoke alarms with saving the residents.

fire hoses in front of residential duplex
Three people and several pets were displaced by a duplex fire at 2228 W. First St. in Duluth on Friday.
Contributed / Duluth Fire Department
By Staff reports
Today at 3:18 PM

DULUTH — Three residents were displaced after a duplex fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Friday.

Smoke was reported in the side-by-side units at 2228 W. First St., just before 4:45 a.m., according to the Duluth Fire Department. Fire crews began arriving within three minutes and attacked the blaze, containing it before it could spread further.

No injuries were reported as all three occupants, two dogs and one cat safety escaped. However, damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $85,000 and the residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

“Because of this family’s diligence in keeping their smoke detector batteries fresh and their detectors working, this family is safe, their pets are safe, and everyone is uninjured. They were able to quickly call 911 and get fast assistance from DFD,” Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said in a statement. "Anytime is always a good time to remind the public to check their smoke detectors and make sure they’re in good working order.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
