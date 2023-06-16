3 displaced by Lincoln Park fire

DULUTH — Three residents were displaced after a duplex fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Friday.

Smoke was reported in the side-by-side units at 2228 W. First St., just before 4:45 a.m., according to the Duluth Fire Department. Fire crews began arriving within three minutes and attacked the blaze, containing it before it could spread further.

No injuries were reported as all three occupants, two dogs and one cat safety escaped. However, damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $85,000 and the residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

“Because of this family’s diligence in keeping their smoke detector batteries fresh and their detectors working, this family is safe, their pets are safe, and everyone is uninjured. They were able to quickly call 911 and get fast assistance from DFD,” Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said in a statement. "Anytime is always a good time to remind the public to check their smoke detectors and make sure they’re in good working order.”